MFG EV Power goes live on Zap-Pay

Share



MFG EV Power, the ultra-rapid charging network from Motor Fuel Group (MFG), is the latest to go live on Zap-Pay, the payment system from within Zap-Map.

Zap-Map and MFG, the company that owns and runs the MFG EV Power network, signed an agreement to include the ultra-rapid charging network as a Zap-Pay partner.

The MFG EV Power network – which has ultra-rapid charging devices at locations across the UK – is now fully up and running as part of the Zap-Pay partner network. It is the sixth charging network to come online with Zap-Pay, following Osprey, ESB Energy, char.gy, GeniePoint and Mer.

The completed integration means that over 3,000 charging devices across the UK are currently Zap-Pay enabled. Zap-Map users can now pay for their EV charging on all six networks up and down the UK, as well as being able to search for charge points, plan longer journeys and share updates with other EV drivers.

Further announcements and completed integrations with Zap-Pay are expected to follow in the coming weeks and months.

MFG EV Power is owned by Motor Fuel Group, the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK, comprising over 200 rapid and ultra-rapid charging devices at service stations across the UK. By 2030, MFG is planning to invest around £400 million in 3,000 ultra-rapid 150kW and 350kW EV charging devices across the network.

Zap-Pay – billed as the simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from within the Zap-Map app – was launched last year with a mission to include all the key charge point networks across the UK. As a single-app payment system that uses a credit or debit card to pay for charging, Zap-Pay avoids the hassle of using different payment methods across all the various networks.

Says Alex Earl, Commercial Director at Zap-Map:



“I’m delighted to see the MFG EV Power network come online with Zap-Pay. Not only is MFG a fantastic addition to the Zap-Pay partner network, but as a dynamic and expanding network with strategically placed ultra-rapid charge points, one that will make charging EVs that much easier for Zap-Map users.”

Adds Ed Chadwick, Director, EV at MFG:

“At MFG we are committed to making the charging experience as simple and seamless as possible. All our chargers are contactless card payment enabled, and with the addition of Zap-Pay we are pleased to add more convenient payment methods for drivers, particularly as they mix and match across networks.”

All MFG EV Power charging devices in the UK have been Zap-Pay enabled and are available to use on Zap-Map’s iOS and Android mobile apps.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...