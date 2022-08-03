Co-op Funeralcare launches Nissan electric hearse

Share



The respectful silence of a funeral cortege is set to get even quieter in Scotland as Co-op Funeralcare launches a Nissan Athena Electric Hearse to serve environmentally conscious communities in Edinburgh, alongside a brand new Maxus Ambulance – the first ever electric fleet to serve Scottish communities.

Set to be based at Co-op Funeralcare’s Edinburgh care centre located in Kings Haugh from mid-June, the all-new electric hearse will be ready to serve families right across the region including Dalkeith, Galashiels, Leith, Piershill, Musselburgh, Niddrie, North Berwick, Tranent and Sighthill.

The cutting-edge vehicle features the chassis of Nissan’s Leaf electric car and boasts an exterior structure which is made from recycled composite materials, further enhancing its sustainability credentials. Meanwhile, the Maxus private ambulance has a range of 150 miles and offers a discreet service.

Electric vehicle charging points are set to be a standard feature across all new Co-op Funeralcare care centres that open in 2022 and beyond, meaning all electric hearses will be charged from renewable sources. In 2021, Co-op Funeralcare invested £4m in a new fleet of hybrid ceremonials which have a reduced carbon footprint of 136g/km Co2.

Says Nic MacLennan, Head of Operations for Co-op Funeralcare in Scotland:

“We are excited to be bringing our fully electric Nissan hearse and private ambulance to Scotland to offer dignified, elegant and environmentally friendly services for families and communities in the area.

“The way people choose to say goodbye is changing and those who have worked hard to reduce their carbon footprint in life, are also passionate about reducing their impact on the planet when they pass away. We’re committed to leading the way in helping the bereaved and their loved ones have a final farewell that does not adversely impact the environment.”

