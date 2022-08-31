Britain’s Best EVs named at 2022 What Car? Electric Car Awards

Share



The UK’s best new and used electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars have been revealed at the 2022 What Car? Electric Car Awards.

Now in their third year, the awards were launched following a surge of interest in electric and hybrid cars on the What Car? website, and are designed to help people who are keen to buy an electrified car choose the right model for their needs.

The most successful brands in 2022 were BMW, Tesla and Volvo, who each won three What Car? Electric Car Awards.

BMW picked up Best electric luxury SUV (for the iX xDrive50 M Sport Edition), Best hybrid luxury SUV (for the X5 eDrive45e M Sport) and Best used hybrid executive car (for the 330e M Sport). Meanwhile, the Volvo XC40 Recharge T4 Plus, XC60 Recharge T8 and XC90 Recharge T8 won Best hybrid small SUV, Best used hybrid large SUV and Best used hybrid luxury SUV respectively.

The most successful car was the Tesla Model 3, which was named Best electric executive car and Best used electric executive car, in addition to winning the Efficiency Award for using the least energy per mile in What Car?’s winter and summer real-world range tests.

Another notable winner was the Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line, which followed up being named overall What Car? Car of the Year back in January by winning Best electric large SUV. Kia also won Best electric small SUV with its Soul EV Maxx, making it one of three brands – the others being Porsche and Volkswagen – to collect a brace of awards.

The most affordable new electric or hybrid winner at the 2022 What Car? Electric Car Awards was the Fiat 500 42kWh Icon, which costs £29,435, while the most expensive model was the BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport Edition, with a price tag of £107,305.

The Lotus Eletre electric SUV won the Reader Award, which was decided by a public vote on What Car?’s social media channels, with people asked to choose the upcoming electric model that they are most excited about from a 12-car shortlist.

Says What Car? editor Steve Huntingford: “The number of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars on offer has increased exponentially over the last few years. However, while this increases the chances of UK car buyers being able to have something that’s perfect for their needs, it can also make life horribly confusing, so our annual What Car? Electric Car Awards are more important than ever.”

The best overall electric and plug-in hybrid cars from across the 15 categories will be named at the 2023 What Car? Car of the Year Awards, which will be held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel in January.

2022 What Car? Electric Car Awards winners, in association with OVO Energy

ELECTRIC CAR WINNERS

Electric small car: Fiat 500 42kWh Icon

Electric family car: Cupra Born 52kWh V2

Electric small SUV: Kia Soul EV Maxx

Electric large SUV: Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line

Electric executive car: Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Electric MPV: Vauxhall Combo-e Life SE

Electric luxury SUV: BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport Edition

Electric performance car: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S

PLUG-IN HYBRID WINNERS

Hybrid family car: Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSIe Sport

Hybrid small SUV: Volvo XC40 Recharge T4 Plus

Hybrid large SUV: Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport

Hybrid executive car: Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e AMG Line Premium

Hybrid estate car: Skoda Octavia Estate 1.4 TSI iV SE Technology

Hybrid luxury SUV: BMW X5 eDrive45e M Sport

Hybrid performance car: Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

USED ELECTRIC AND PLUG-IN HYBRID WINNERS

Used electric small car: Renault Zoe ZE40 R110

Used electric family car: Volkswagen e-Golf

Used electric small SUV: MG ZS EV 45kWh

Used electric executive car: Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

Used electric luxury SUV: Jaguar I-Pace EV400 S

Used hybrid family car: Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi PHEV

Used hybrid small SUV: Mini Countryman Cooper S E All4 PHEV

Used hybrid large SUV: Volvo XC60 Recharge T8

Used hybrid executive car: BMW 3 Series 330e M Sport

Used hybrid estate car: Volkswagen Passat GTE Estate

Used hybrid luxury SUV: Volvo XC90 Recharge T8

SPECIAL AWARDS

Reader Award: Lotus Eletre

Efficiency Award: Tesla Model 3 Long Range

