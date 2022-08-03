3 in 5 business leaders struggling to get staff back to office

Share

Over a third of UK full-time workers (36%) say they would move jobs to an employer with more flexible working practices – rising to 53% among those aged 18-34

31% say they want to work for an employer with a better workspace – rising to 48% of those aged 18-34

Over 3 in 5 (61%) of UK business leaders are struggling to get employees back into the office as often as they would like

infinitSpace commissioned an independent survey of 945 full-time employees including 358 senior decision-makers within UK businesses.

It found that more than a third (36%) of employees are considering moving jobs to somewhere with more flexible working practices, either in terms of when or where they work, and 31% are looking for a more engaging workspace. Such numbers skyrocket among those aged 18-34 to 53% and 48% respectively.



Meanwhile, 61% of decision-makers admit they are struggling to get employees back to the office, with two-fifths (39%) seeking a new workspace to reflect their changing office needs.

Of those actively looking, 56% are seeking a flexible workspace and 44% are downsizing, with 45% saying it is difficult to find a space that meets their needs.



Says Wybo Wijnbergen, CEO of infinitSpace:

“The pandemic has fundamentally reset what people want and need from a workspace and, as the research clearly showed, it has also emboldened employees to seek greater flexibility. More than ever, employees have the power to shape their working week around the realities of everyday life.



“The importance of this is reflected by the staggering number of employees considering moving jobs for a working policy or workspace that better suits them. Positively, business leaders are showing an astute awareness of this, with decision-makers recognising that both flexible workspace and hybrid working policies are essential to retaining and attracting staff.



“The evolution of work is largely being set by employees and employers in tandem. Those who fail to meet the flexible and dynamic demands of today are going to find it very difficult to attract and retain the best talent. Evidently, though, the office landscape also needs to evolve, and fast, with demand for flexible workspace outstripping demand in many places.”

