1 in 3 drivers would only trust autonomous car if they could take over controls

35% like driving and don’t want a driverless car

Older drivers most against driverless cars

UK drivers are not ready to embrace driverless technology yet, according to a survey.

The Opinium survey of 2,000 UK drivers, commissioned by InsuretheGap, a provider of GAP (Guaranteed Asset Protection) insurance, finds that only 6% would feel safe travelling in a fully self-driving vehicle (i.e., a driverless car); and almost a third (31%) would only trust a driverless car if they could take over the controls.

Over a quarter (28%) of drivers think cars have too much technology in them, rising to a third (33%) of over 55s, compared to a fifth (20%) of under 34s. Similarly, over a third (35%) enjoy driving and don’t want a driverless car (38% men and 32% women), rising to 42% of over 55s.



Only one in ten (10%) would consider buying a driverless car in the future (12% men and 8% women), rising to 14% of under 34s.



Ben Wooltorton, from InsuretheGap.com, says:

“While there’s clearly pushback from drivers on increasing technology further in cars, there’s no going backwards. All new car models in the EU must now be fitted with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), and we wait to see if the UK will follow suit.

“Although only one in ten drivers in our survey felt driverless cars are a ‘great invention’ there are undoubtedly benefits, including always following the speed limit which should reduce car accidents for instance.”

