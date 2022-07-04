What Is A Medical Alert System, And How Does It Work?

Share



A medical alert system is a personal emergency response system (PERS), a combination of state-of-the-art communication and computer technology. There are two types of alert systems: an in-home alert or one that is of mobile design. The system provides monitoring in and out of the home, ensuring the safety and well-being of your vulnerable household members and loved ones.

A medical alert system is designed in a way that signals an emergency that requires urgent attention and calls medical emergency personnel. They also alert family members and caregivers. Most alert systems are wear-able help buttons that communicate with the base unit. You can wear the lightweight help button around your neck or wrist. A medical alert system can also provide faster treatment, which could mean the difference between a full recovery and a long-term disability. Read on to discover how medical alert systems work?

1. Fall Detection Sensors.

Incorporated into wear-able devices, fall detection sensors use accelerometers, gyroscopes, and advanced algorithms to ascertain a slip and automatically communicate to the monitoring center. This message prompts an operator to reach out and ensure your senior loved one is okay. In most cases, if your old loved one is at risk of falling, you can choose a system that includes automatic fall detection.

2. GPS Location Tracking.

Most mobile alert systems include GPS tracking technology which determines your location when you call for help. Most individuals believe that when they make a call to 911 from a cell phone, the operator can pinpoint their location. However, this is not the case. If you experience an emergency in public and call for help using your cell phone, the medics will probably ask you directly to locate your whereabouts. This prolongs their help response since you may not describe the area correctly. So, it is advisable to use a personal emergency device with GPS tracking that allows the emergency response unit to identify your exact location wherever you are, making it possible to respond quickly.

3. Caregiver Tracking. Some of the best medical alert systems include features that can allow your caregivers to monitor their pursuit when they are not physically with you. However, most companies connect their mobile medical alert device to mobile apps that your family and caregivers can use to view your live location and situation. For instance, the mobile app can alert your caregivers when your battery life is low and remind you to charge the device.

4. Medication Reminders.

If your senior loved one is under daily medication, you must buy a device with medication reminders. These systems include an intelligent interface, such as a touchscreen device that provides medication reminders. The best thing is you can modify this device to remind you to take a particular medication at a specific time within the day. Most smartphones are compatible with free mobile applications that you can also use to remind you to take medication.

5. Two-way voice communication.

This is an essential feature to look for in a medical alert system. Two-way voice communication allows your old loved one to speak directly to the operator when they need help. Your loved one and the operator can get in touch back and forth, allowing emergency responders to assess your specific situation and send the help you need. You can rest assured that you will receive a prompt response whether you need a medical team, a family member, or a neighbor.

6. Bluetooth Technology.

In particular, Bluetooth technology allows users to connect their alert system with other intelligent devices, such as smartphones, wireless glucose monitors, smart TVs, or window and door sensors. Windows and sensors are handy for caregivers to monitor users at high risk of swerving away from home because of dementia or other cognitive issues. A linked mobile device allows caregivers to connect to the medical alert system to check in with the user at any schedule.

7. Cellular Medical Alert System Vs. Landline.

The in-home medical alert system connects the monitoring center through a cellular network or landline. However, if you do not own landline in your home, you can opt for a cellular medical alert system. You can search online or ask for recommendations from a friend on where to find in-home medical alert systems with cellular service or landline connectivity.

Now that you know how a medical alert system is and how they work, you can go ahead and purchase the one that suits your senior. A medical alert system will give you peace of mind that your loved one is safe and can receive help quickly.

