Volvo adds Apple CarPlay with over-the-air-software

This week marks the start of the rollout of Volvo’s latest over-the-air (OTA) software update to all Volvo cars with Google built in, enabling a variety of feature and quality improvements.

One of the new functionalities will include the rollout of Apple CarPlay, enabling iPhone users to feel even more at home in their Volvo car.

Users can now connect their iPhone via USB to their Volvo car and access apps from their iPhone, wherever Apple CarPlay is available.

With continuous over-the-air updates, Volvo claims it makes ownership easier and more flexible. It enables customers to enjoy the latest software and new, updated features on their Volvo car via a few clicks on their in-car screen.

“Through over-the-air updates, we can make sure that our customers can enjoy new features quickly and easily,” says Sanela Ibrovic, Head of Connected Experience at Volvo Cars. “It also means that a new Volvo car is no longer at its finest as it rolls off the factory floor, but keeps improving as we launch additional updates.”

The previous OTA update, which was released in April, has been deployed to more than 197,000 cars. The most recent OTA release will be available in 14 new markets, and the company expects the volume of cars covered by such updates to grow with every new update.

Together with the April update, Volvo Cars also announced that all new Volvo car models are able to receive software updates.

