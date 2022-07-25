Tesco develops umbrella to keep your mobile cool!

Share



Is this the most bizarre gadget ever? With summer holidays in full swing and the kids now off for 6-weeks, Tesco Mobile has created a mini attachable mobile phone umbrella – as you do.

Called the Tesco Mobile Parasol it’s designed to keep your mobile cool. This fun, summer accessory, couldn’t have come at a better time, claims Tesco, as Brits struggle to cool off in the heatwave.

Searches for ‘how to keep phone cool’ have risen by 17% in the last month, and close to 80,000 Amazon searches have been recorded for anti-glare and anti-glare screen products this year.

The handy parasol has apparently been designed to celebrate Tesco Mobile offering Home From Home roaming in 48 destinations in Europe and beyond, at no extra cost.

Says Rachel Swift, Tesco Mobile Chief Customer Officer:

“As families prepare to enjoy themselves at home or abroad this summer, we know there’s always a desire to stay connected. Everyone can relate to the difficulties we face when trying to read our phone on the beach.

“That’s why we’ve created a little something to help you take the perfect beach selfie and scroll aimlessly all whilst allowing our customers to continue to roam in Europe and beyond at no extra cost. Happy scrolling!”

Compatible with iPhone and Samsung, it’s available from now until 4 August exclusively on the Tesco Mobile website. Consumers can get their hands on one of the parasols by signing up to tescomobile.com/why-tesco- mobile/award-winning-network/ home-from-home

