Tech Digest daily roundup: Netflix partners with Microsoft for cheaper ad-funded streaming

Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled a sedan version of its cult electric vehicle Thursday, with an interior that can beam different colors depending on the speed of the car, as the automaker continues its ambitious EV push with an eye on challenging rivals such as Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co. The Ioniq 6 can travel up to 610 kilometers (379 miles) on a single charge of its 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery, compared with 429 kilometers for the Ioniq 5, Hyundai said in a statement as the car debuted at the Busan International Motor Show in South Korea. Production will start in the third quarter this year, and batteries will be supplied by LG Energy Solution Ltd. and another Korean partner, SK On Co. Bloomberg

BMW has been criticised for putting some of its cars’ hardware features behind a paywall – meaning drivers will have to pay more to turn on heated seats, for instance. Customers have criticised the company as “greedy and exploitative”, according to technology news site The Verge, with many of these features already available as standard in most modern vehicles….For drivers in the UK, using the installed system to heat a front seat costs £15 a month, or – at a discount for longer subscriptions – £150 for a year, £250 for three years or £350 for perpetuity. Sky News

A row has broken out over plans to put the Government’s landmark internet safety laws on hold until a new prime minister is in place. The Online Safety Bill had been making its way through Parliament but is now understood to have been delayed until the autumn. The Bill had been regarded as a major landmark in the regulation of the tech sector, with social media and other platforms set to be held accountable for finding and removing harmful content from their sites, with a particular focus on protecting children. Yahoo!

Nintendo has acquired CG production company Dynamo Pictures, and will rename it to “Nintendo Pictures,” the company has announced. The new subsidiary will “focus on development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP” and the “planning and production of visual content including CG animation.” The company’s IMDB page lists credits on dozens of titles, including motion capture work on Death Stranding and Persona 5, and post-production work on Metroid: Other M.The acquisition comes as Nintendo is gearing up for the most significant cinematic release in years; an animated movie based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise starring Chris Pratt. The Verge