Tech Digest daily roundup: Amazon investigated by CMA for ‘distorting competition’

Twitter has mounted a legal challenge in India against government orders to take down content. The social media giant has filed a petition with the high court in Karnataka state resisting “several” such orders, sources told the BBC. Twitter was reacting to a letter from the government in June warning of “serious consequences” of non-compliance with such orders. Twitter has more than 24 million users in India, by one estimate. Hours after the petition was filed, federal minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that all foreign Internet platforms had to comply with Indian laws. BBC

There’s a new feature reportedly coming to the Apple Watch Series 8, and I wish I had it in my Apple Watch Series 7: a new sensor will be able to detect elevated body temperatures and let you know if you appear to have a fever. Now, as someone who’s luck in avoiding COVID has finally run out, that would have given me enough warning to cancel a few catch-ups over the weekend that I now feel very guilty about. Temperature sensors were also rumoured for the next generation of Apple’s best true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, but apparently, those plans have been put back. T3

After the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US, tracking reproductive information has never been riskier. In many US states, millions seeking and providing abortions could soon face criminal charges. Online conversations have turned to digital self-defence, and questions about the privacy of period tracking apps and other digital traces. This concern is justified. Gender and racial justice researcher Cynthia Conti-Cook has documented the use of digital evidence to prosecute people accused of seeking abortions in the US. So far, this has been used in multiple cases against women of colour who already face significant barriers in reproductive healthcare. The Conversation