Sky Glass adds updates including voice search for YouTube
Sky Glass – a smart TV with Sky inside – is getting smarter, with a range of updates including integrated voice search for YouTube and the launch of Sky Sports Box Office.
Here’s what’s arrived:
- Sports fans can now enjoy the best pay-per-view sporting entertainment with Sky Sports Box Office now on Sky Glass, meaning you can watch some of the biggest fights in the comfort of your own home. Sky Sports Box Office will be the only place – in the UK and Ireland – to watch the much-anticipated Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch on 20 August 2022.
- Easily search the whole of YouTube with your voice, straight from the Sky Glass UI. Simply say what you want to find, like “Hello Sky, Late Night Talking on YouTube” for Harry Styles’ newly released video or “Hello Sky, Mr Beast on YouTube” and be taken to straight to the search results page in the YouTube app. No more tapping on your remote to manually search, making your search even quicker. You can do the same for Netflix content too by saying “Hello Sky, Persuasion on Netflix”, and the good news is this voice update will be coming to more apps soon.
- You no longer need to struggle to remember or keep track of multiple passwords for BBC apps. You now only need to log in once, meaning if you sign into BBC Sounds or BBC iPlayer you’ll be automatically signed into the other. Sky promises to make your sign-in experience as seamless and hassle-free as possible – and even easier to start watching the latest BBC show or listening to your favourite BBC radio station.
- Curating your perfect Playlist on Sky Glass has just got easier, as you can now use the ‘+’ button to quickly remove anything you don’t want with just one click.
- Plus, Sky has added nine new channels including Colors HD, Colors Rishtey, Colors Gujrati, Bloomberg, NBC News Now, GB News, TalkTV, Zee TV, Zee Cinema with more to come.