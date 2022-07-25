Should You Play Online Blackjack with a Live Dealer?

Share

When you consider how far technology has come in the past 30 or 40 years, the developments truly are mind-boggling. Advancements in technology have changed the shape of the world as we know it, leaving a lasting impact on both our professional and personal lives. One of the industries that have been affected the most by advancements in technology is the world of online gambling.

How Has Online Gambling Evolved?

Since the first online casino was launched, there have been many more just like it pop up that allow gamblers to play blackjack online as well as games such as roulette, poker and slot machines. With these increasing numbers of online casinos, there are more variations on classic games coming out, as well as different means to play.

One of these has been the introduction of playing online blackjack with a live dealer, in games such as Lightning Blackjack Live. This is where the cards will be dealt by a live dealer, visible through stream and you will play along as if inside the casino. So, if you are a fan of online gambling, is playing online blackjack with a live dealer something you should do?

The Benefits of Playing with a Live Dealer

Firstly, let’s discuss some of the different benefits that come with playing against a live dealer. They include:

More Immersion: The benefit of playing online gambling games is that you can play your favourite casino games right from the comfort of your own home. Whilst this is a benefit, some players often miss the atmosphere of an actual casino. If you feel the same then playing with a live dealer can be the closest you’ll come to recreating that casino atmosphere.

Better for Practice: If you are playing online for the sake of practising for when you visit an actual casino, you will find that recreating the atmosphere of a casino by having someone deal for you is better.



What Do You Need to Play With a Live Dealer?

If you are interested in making your gambling experience all the more immersive with a live dealer then there are a few things you’re going to need in order to do this. These include the following:

A Good Wi-fi Connection: If you want to be able to see someone dealing cards to you as if they were sitting right at the other end of the table then you are going to want to have a good Wi-Fi connection. If you don’t then you are going to get a lagging and poor-quality image of a person getting in the way of your blackjack game.

A Quality Webcam: If you really want to up the experience and make it so that the dealer can also see you then one of the best ways you can do this is by getting a good quality webcam. A lot of laptops and computers already have them installed but if not there are plenty of options out there.

Playing With a Live Dealer

The online casino games available to us keep getting more advanced thanks to the introduction of variations on games plus the option of live dealers. Having a live dealer works for some people and doesn’t for others, if you are debating using one then consider the above advantages and what equipment you’ll need to do so.

