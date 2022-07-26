Sainsbury’s partners with Williams to fund sustainable start-ups

Share



As part of its pledge to reach Net Zero in its own operations by 2035, Sainsbury’s has announced the launch of Sainsbury’s Innovation Investments.

It plans to invest a minimum of £5 million over the next four years into start-up businesses using sustainable technologies that aim to reduce operational carbon emissions and water usage.

In partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), Sainsbury’s will scout and invest in early-stage companies across a range of sectors. The first investment is expected to be announced before the end of 2022. Sainsbury’s is also looking to accelerate dynamic start-ups and Small/Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that promise to reduce carbon emissions and water usage.

Sainsbury’s Innovation Investments is part of Sainsbury’s ongoing partnership with WAE, a world-leading technology and engineering services business.

In 2017, Sainsbury’s began the process of installing innovative Aerofoil technology to its fridges in-store. Since then, the energy-saving technology, collaboratively developed by UK start-up Aerofoil Energy and WAE, has been rolled out across the entire estate, resulting in an estimated 15% energy-reduction, with other retailers following suit.

Says Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property and Procurement Director:

“We are committed to reaching our Net Zero target of 2035 and are proud to be doing our part in leading the way to create solutions that will reduce carbon emissions and water usage not just in our stores, but across the entire sector. We know that reducing emissions and water use is a critical part of tackling the climate crisis and to achieve this, we understand the importance of investing in pioneering technologies that can be adopted by all retailers.”

“Tackling an issue of this scale requires collaboration and we’re really excited to not only invest in these businesses but also provide a pathway to in-store use, working towards a more sustainable future for everyone.”

The retailer is calling on sustainable technology businesses keen to join on its journey to Net Zero 2035 to apply at https://wae.com/sainsburys-innovation-investments/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...