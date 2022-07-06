Octopus and Ohme partner for EV charging

Share



Octopus Electric Vehicles and smart charger provider Ohme are partnering to offer a one-stop shop for future EV drivers.

The new EV package from Octopus, which launched today (6 July, 2022), enables drivers to switch to an EV with a single bundled package which comprises a new car, Ohme Home Pro smart charger, EV energy tariff for your home and 5000 miles of free charging (sadly the dog pictured above is not included).

What is included in the package are six hours of cheap electricity rates every day on the Intelligent Octopus tariff for car charging. As Octopus Electric Vehicle’s only approved charger supplier, Ohme’s smart chargers can automatically adjust a car’s charging times according to your tariff, without needing to be pre-set for certain hours.

Says Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles:

“Demand for electric cars is soaring, driven by low running costs and convenient charging at home and work and we’ve seen that drivers are looking for experts that can offer the full EV package to guide them through their journey.”

“With more EV models entering the market every month, and innovative tariffs like Intelligent Octopus making charging your car as easy as your phone, we only expect the transition to accelerate.”

Adds Ohme CEO David Watson:

“This exciting new bundle makes it easy for motorists to make the switch to electric in a way that’s simple and hassle-free. It enables drivers to charge their EVs in the most cost-efficient way.”

The 5000 miles of free charging means that a typical UK driver could spend less than £35 in running costs for an EV using smart charging for their entire first year. Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the National Grid is at its highest, further lowering their CO 2 impact.

Ohme is also the official charger provider for customers on the Motability scheme which is the largest UK fleet operator in the UK. It was named the Best Electric Charging Point Provider by Business Motoring.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...