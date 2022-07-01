Nissan launches Ariya crossover EV from £43K
Unveiled to Tech Digest at a special launch event in Stockholm, the Ariya is Nissan’s latest EV (electric vehicle).
An electric crossover offering a high driving position, it comes in two ‘flavours’ – Advance and Evolve – but in three different battery and powertrain combinations in the 2WD 63kWh, 2WD 87kWh, and e-4ORCE AWD 87kWh. Maximum range is a healthy 329 miles.
Boasting excellent range recovery and quick-charge performance, the Ariya 87kWh can recover up to 217 miles with a 30-minute quick charge using a CCS charging system. The battery pack sits at the base of the chassis to ensure 50/50 weight distribution on the e-4ORCE version and near-equal weight distribution on the 2WD versions.
Built on the all-new Alliance CMF-EV platform, the 100% electric powertrain certainly offers a quiet and responsive driving experience, certainly from our times driving the streets of Stockholm (full review to follow on Monday).
Inside the car, the design is surprisingly minimalist, but this belies a wide range of onboard hi-tech features. For example, the seats, steering wheel and power-sliding centre console are all adjustable based on the driver’s preference. Particularly useful is the adjustable console which gives drivers the option to slide the unit to create an adaptable armrest and additional space.
Haptic controls
Also on board are two 12.3” screens to ensure important vehicle information – such as battery charge, range and navigation as well as a head up display showing practical information to the driver. Haptic controls have been integrated into the Ariya’s minimalist dashboard to communicate touchpoints with feedback, whilst several principal controls – the volume knob and key steering-wheel buttons, for example – remain physical.
Nissan’s intelligent personal assistance technology, featuring a hybrid voice recognition system with natural-language comprehension provides in-vehicle assistance while an Intelligent Route Planner calculates the best route based on various real-time factors such as traffic, road conditions, real-time charging station availability and remaining battery.
NissanConnect Services App enables you to lock/unlock doors remotely and Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto are also available. Safety features include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keeping, Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking technology.
The ‘Advance’ Ariya includes ProPILOT with Navi-Link, Intelligent Driver Alertness and Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Pilot, Blind Spot Intervention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Full Auto Park, Apple Car Play and 360 degree Around View Monitor while the higher spec ‘Evolve’ grade adds innovative features such as Pro-Pilot Park, Windscreen Heads-up Display, a 10 Bose speaker system, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, power moving centre console, and black upholstery with synthetic leather seats.
Pricing for the 63kWh battery version with 160kW of power and an onboard 7.4kW AC Charger starts at £43,845 for the Advance and £47,840 for the Evolve. For the larger 87kW battery with up to 329 miles of range, 178Kw of power and a more powerful onboard 22kW AC charger, the Advance is priced at £49,595 with Evolve at £53,590.
For those who want all-wheel drive and greater performance, the e-4ORCE version has a 47kW increase in power to 225kW and doubles the amount of torque to 600Nm. It is priced from £52,295 for the Advance grade or £56,290 for the Evolve.
Says Leon Dorssers, Senior Vice President, Region Marketing & Sales, Nissan AMIEO:
“We created Ariya for customers wanting an elevated electric vehicle that fits seamlessly into their lifestyles. During the design process, it was integral that we put the customers at the forefront of every decision, such as including a power sliding centre console, increased leg room and a dual-screen display.
“The result is a fantastic EV that marks a new chapter for Nissan as we pave the way toward the future of electric vehicles.”
All Ariya derivatives will be available to order in the UK from July 5. Full review to follow on Monday.
|ARIYA
|Pricing
|160kW Advance 63kWh
|£43,845
|160kW Evolve 63kWh
|£47,840
|178kW Advance 87kWh [22kW Charger]
|£49,595
|225kW e-4ORCE Advance 87kWh [22kW Charger]
|£52,295
|178kW Evolve 87kWh [22kW Charger]
|£53,590
|225kW e-4ORCE Evolve 87kWh [22kW Charger]
|£56,290
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Europe-market specifications
|Ariya 2WD
|Ariya AWD –
e-4ORCE
|63kWh
|87kWh
|87kWh
|Battery Capacity
*Battery capacity estimated, subject to homologation
|66 kWh (nominal)
63 kWh (usable)
|91 kWh (nominal)
87 kWh (usable)
|91 kWh (nominal)
87 kWh (usable)
|Output
|160 kW
|178 kW
|225 kW
|Torque
|300 Nm
|300 Nm
|600 Nm
|Maximum Motor Speed
|13520
|13520
|13520
|Acceleration
(0-100 Km)
|7.5 sec.
|7.6 sec.
|5.7 sec.
|Top speed
|100 mph
|100 mph
|124 mph
|Homologated WLTP combined cycle range
|Up to 250 miles
|Up to 329 miles
|Up to 310 miles
(Pending final homologation)
|Towing capacity
|750kg
|1500kg
|Length
|4595 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Height
|1660 mm
|WheelBase (mm)
|2775mm
|2775mm
|2775mm
|Overhang Front (mm)
|875mm
|875mm
|875mm
|Overhang Rear (mm)
|945mm
|945mm
|945mm
|Weight (depending on version and equipment)
|1.8t – 2.3t
|Wheelbase
|2775 mm
|Luggage Capacity
|2WD: RHD 466L
4WD: RHD 408L
|Charging type
|CCS
|AC Peak Power
|Standard: 7.4 kW
Optional: 22 kW
|Standard: 22 kW
|Standard: 22 kW
|DC Peak Power
|130kW
|130kW
|130kW
|Range recovered from 20 to 80% SOC on DC charging
|165 miles in 30 minutes
|217 miles in 30 minutes
|201 miles in 30 minutes
|Battery warranty
|8 years or 100,000 miles
|8 years or 100,000 miles
|8 years or 100,000 miles
|Front Suspension Type
|Independent MacPherson strut
|Independent MacPherson strut
|Independent MacPherson strut
|Rear Suspension Type
|Multi-link independent rear suspension
|Multi-link independent rear suspension
|Multi-link independent rear suspension
|Tire size
(front and rear)
|235/55R19
255/45R20 (available as an option)
