Nissan Ariya EV named AutoExpress ‘Car of the Year’

Share



Despite not being available for the general public to buy just yet, the new Nissan Ariya EV (Electric Vehicle) has become a double winner at this year’s Auto Express Awards, securing both the ‘Best Mid-Sized Company Car’ trophy and the coveted overall ‘Car of the Year’ title.

Now available for customers to order, with a fully electric range of up to 329 miles, the Ariya features Japanese-inspired design, a luxurious and spacious cabin and advanced technologies.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director at Nissan GB, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition for our incredible new 100% electric crossover and would like to thank the judges for this fantastic award. The Ariya perfectly encapsulates the design, tech and performance of our next generation EVs and will continue Nissan’s pioneering journey in electrification and support our route to carbon neutrality.”

Auto Express’ judges were keen to highlight the Ariya’s all-round talents and praised the car’s blend of head-turning looks, premium appeal and composed driving dynamics, plus a range of well over 300 miles.

Adds Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief of Auto Express:

“The Ariya is the most premium-feeling Nissan we’ve seen yet, but it backs this up with impressive technology, punchy performance and clever storage. It mixes style and substance seamlessly, and is an advanced EV right for the modern era, as many motorists seriously consider – with many making the switch – to all-electric motoring. It’s our Car of the Year 2022.”

An electric crossover offering a high driving position, the Ariya comes in two versions – Advance and Evolve – and in three different battery and powertrain combinations including 2WD 63kWh, 2WD 87kWh, and e-4ORCE AWD (All Wheel Drive) 87kWh. The maximum range is 329 miles.

Nissan claims the Ariya 87kWh can recover up to 217 miles with a 30-minute quick charge using a CCS charging system. The battery pack sits at the base of the chassis to ensure 50/50 weight distribution on the e-4ORCE version and near-equal weight distribution on the 2WD versions.

Pricing starts from £43,845 with the full lineup now available to order.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...