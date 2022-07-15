MG confirms MG5 EV will cost from £31,000

Share



MG has confirmed full pricing and specification of the new MG5 EV estate, available to order now with the first deliveries expected before the end of 2022.

Buyers can choose between two specifications, both featuring fantastic levels of standard equipment, with the SE priced at £30,995 and the Trophy at £33,495.

The new MG5 features significant styling updates, with a redesigned front and rear, enhanced LED headlights as standard, new 16’’ (SE) and 17’’ (Trophy) wheel designs and two new exterior colours.

The SE trim includes MG Pilot, automatic LED headlights and taillights, roof rails, rear parking camera, adaptive cruise control and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto as standard.

Buyers who opt for the upgraded Trophy specification can get rear privacy glass, leather interior with electric seat adjustment and heated front seats, 17’’ alloy wheels, automatic climate control, rain sensing wipers and a 360° camera.

Interior design and technology enhancements include a 10.25’’ widescreen infotainment system with upgraded software, now capable of supporting iSMART connected car functionality through MG’s dedicated smartphone app.

The new MG5 EV can tow up to 500kg and is also equipped with Vehicle-To-Load (V2L) capability, meaning users can power other electric devices such as camping equipment using the energy stored in the battery.

MG claims its MG5 EV has been popular with buyers since its introduction in September 2020 and is currently the UK’s 5th best-selling electric vehicle (source SMMT).

The company has also recently announced the all-new pure-electric MG4 hatchback, based on the innovative new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) and confirmed for launch in September. The new MG4 and MG5 are expected to significantly expand the appeal of its already successful range of electric cars.

Says MG Motor UK’s Commercial Director, Guy Pigounakis:

“The continued success of the outgoing MG5 EV model reflected its unique proposition in the marketplace, so we’ve worked extremely hard to identify a suitable balance between equipment upgrades and price. We believe the result represents unbeatable value for money in the current marketplace, and that the new MG5 EV will encourage more drivers than ever to make the switch to zero emissions motoring.”

