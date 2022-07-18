Hyundai’s Supernal unveils eVTOL concept at Farnborough

Share



At the Farnborough Air Show today, Hyundai-owned company Supernal revealed its initial eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicle cabin concept.

Due to go into commercial use in the United States starting in 2028 – and in the EU and UK shortly after – the eVTOL vehicle features a five-seat cabin concept. It incorporates a light-weight interior cabin, which is made of forged carbon fibre.

Deployable seat consoles mimic automobile centre consoles and provide a charging station and stowage compartment for personal items. Grab handles built into the cabin doors and seatbacks assist with getting in and out. A combination of lighting – including overhead lights inspired by automobile sunroofs – adjusts with the various stages of flight to emulate a “light therapy” effect, the company claims.

With sustainability as a priority, the cabin concept incorporates materials such as durable plant-based leather, recycled plastic fabric and responsibly sourced woods. The seat frame also utilizes excess raw material from the airframe manufacturing process.

“The Supernal eVTOL vehicle draws on the competence of the Hyundai Motor Group and the skillset of experienced automotive designers, which allowed us to develop a new air mobility concept that is not only safe and rational but also highly emotional,” says Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group.

“In order for Advanced Air Mobility to become a wide-spread mode of transportation, every detail – from the passenger experience to regulations and infrastructure – needs to be addressed from the start and work in lockstep with one another,” adds Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of Supernal.

Complementing US-based Supernal’s battery-powered eVTOL vehicle designed for intra-city passenger journeys, the company’s Korea-based division is developing a hydrogen-powered mid-sized vehicle for regional – city-to-city – cargo and passenger journeys.

Supernal’s eVTOL vehicle cabin concept is on display at the Farnborough International Airshow (Exhibit Hall 1, Booth 1307).

