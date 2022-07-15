Hyundai launches IONIQ6 Electrified Streamliner

Share



Hyundai has launched the IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner with a digital world premiere film (https://youtu.be/GVcXwIL9OFw).

As the new model in the brand’s IONIQ all-electric lineup brand, the IONIQ 6 delivers an estimated all-electric range of over 610 km, according to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard, as well as 400-V/800-V multi-charging.

The electrified streamliner takes advantage of E-GMP to provide a long, 2,950-mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 20-inch or 18-inch wheels. With an overall length of 4,855 mm, IONIQ 6’s 1,880-mm width and 1,495-mm height give it a ‘distinctively sleek and stylish appearance amidst a sea of lookalike EVs’, claims Hyundai.

IONIQ 6’s interior features Dual Color Ambient Lighting which allows a driver to customize the look and feel of the interior cabin while phone/device connections include four type-C and one type-A USB port. IONIQ 6’s modular touchscreen dashboard integrates a 12-inch full-touch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster that houses advanced technologies for an enhanced digital user experience.

IONIQ 6 is available with a range of drive motors and battery packs. The long-range 77.4-kWh battery can be partnered with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD). The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque.

Like the IONIQ 5 before it, the IONIQ6 provides an innovative vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows customers to charge any electric devices — ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, camping or outdoor projects. V2L is enabled using an available accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to the outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices.

As well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth multi-connection support is available, so two devices can be paired simultaneously — one for phone calls and one for music streaming. The Bose sound system’s eight speakers, including a subwoofer, are strategically placed throughout the vehicle while the navigation system comes with Bluelink® Infotainment/Map updates.

“IONIQ 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company. “The IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner will provide a unique and distinctive experience for drivers and passengers, optimized in every way to redefine electric mobility.”

Available in a spectrum of 12 exterior colours (Gravity Gold Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Curated Silver Metallic, Nocturne Gray Metallic, Nocturne Gray Matte, Transmission Blue Pearl, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Ultimate Red Metallic, Digital Green Pearl, Digital Green Matte and Byte Blue), the IONIQ6 also comes with four interior colours: dark grey with light grey, dark olive green with light grey, black with pale brown and black.

IONIQ 6 is planned to begin production in the third quarter of 2022. The market launch schedule will be announced later.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...