High-speed charger rollout gathers pace, claims Zap-Map

Zap-Map, the UK’s leading EV charging app, has published new mid-year figures for charge point installations in 2022.

Although significant growth in the number of ultra-rapid chargers has stolen the show, there are other pull-out figures – from the accelerating provision of on-street chargers to growth in the North East – that are also worth highlighting.

As of the end of June 2022, Zap-Map’s data shows that the number of ultra-rapid charge points, which cater to drivers travelling long journeys and looking to charge up as quickly as possible, has grown almost 40% since the end of 2021.

This growth in ultra-rapid charge points is largely due to networks such as MFG EV Power, InstaVolt and GRIDSERVE Electric Highway, which are rolling out high-speed charging ‘hubs’ of at least six devices across the country.

However, it’s not only the high-speed chargers that are noteworthy. The total number of charging devices across the UK has grown by almost 15% since the end of December (from 28,458 to 32,663).

In terms of where chargers are located, of the 4,205 new devices installed this year, 1,662 of them are ‘on-street’ chargers. Found on residential streets, on-street devices tend to be either slow or fast chargers and, generally speaking, provide an alternative to charging at home. The number of these chargers has increased by just under 19% in 2022 so far, growing from 8,842 at the end of 2021 to 10,504 at the end of June.

Although a combination of networks, including char.gy and Connected Kerb, has been driving the growth of on-street chargers, ubitricity – which predominantly fits slow devices into lampposts – has installed 981 chargers so far this year, the most of any network.

Moreover, of the 4,205 new devices installed in the first six months of 2022, almost half – 49% – were installed by just five networks. After ubitricity, Pod Point has installed 649 devices of varying speeds. In third place, rapid charging network InstaVolt has installed 166 chargers, while Zap-Pay partner char.gy and destination charging provider VendElectric have installed 145 and 126 respectively.

While EV charging networks have been getting chargers up and running across the UK, the area that has seen the highest rate of growth so far this year is the North East. Indeed, the number of charging devices in the North East has grown by 21% in the first six months of 2022, increasing from 897 at the end of 2021 to 1,085 in June.

Despite this, Greater London has seen the highest number of devices installed this year, increasing from 9,160 devices at the end of 2021 to 10,865 at the end of June – an increase of more than 18%. The East of England has also seen significant growth, with 1,775 devices in the ground at the end of 2021, and 2,097 by the end of June – an increase of 18%.

Says Melanie Shufflebotham, Co-founder & COO at Zap-Map:

“We know there are a variety of use cases for electric vehicle chargers, more so than with a petrol or diesel vehicle, so it’s really encouraging to see the UK’s charging infrastructure showing growth in a number of different areas.

“The 40% increase in the number of ultra-rapid chargers is clearly the headline figure so far in 2022. These types of chargers make longer journeys far easier, so the big increase should really mean we see an end to ‘range anxiety’.”

