EVs now account for 10% of car registrations in EU

According to MoneyTransfers.com, battery electric cars (BEV) accounted for 10% of all passenger car registrations in the European Union (EU) in the second quarter of 2022.

The EU’s battery electric vehicles (BEVs) sales increased by 11.1% in the second quarter of 2022, totalling 233,413 vehicles. Spain and France, two of the region’s most important markets, saw BEV sales rise by double digits (+22.0% and +18.6%). Meanwhile, Italy recorded a 19.6% loss while Germany also reported a modest decline of -0.5 %.

Natural gas vehicle (NGV) registrations in the European Union fell by 62.9% during this period, with 4,983 units sold. Sales in Italy, which account for most of the region’s total sales volume, were the primary cause of the decline in sales.

On the other hand, the sales of LPG-powered cars increased by 7.9% to 64,152 units in the second quarter of the year. Spain (+57.6%), France (+21.9%), and Germany (+10.3%) are three of the four major markets in the European Union. Contrary to this, Italy reported a 5.1% decrease in the gross domestic product.

Speaking on the data, MoneyTransfer’s CEO Jonathan Merry said:

“The primary source of EU greenhouse gas emissions is the transport industry. Without reducing transport-related emissions, one can’t achieve the EU’s climate neutrality goals.”

He added:

“The new law (Fit for 55) proposes to reduce CO2 emissions from automobiles and vans by 55% and 50% by 2030. The law also proposes a 2035 deadline for eliminating emissions from vehicles and vans. This could be the greatest motivation for adopting electric vehicles.”

