Doogee launches two rugged phones, including sub-£100 model

Chinese company Doogee is introducing two new rugged phones to its line-up, including the S89 Pro and the affordable and customizable S61. Both smartphones are ultra-rugged with MIL-STD-810H military protection, claims the manufacturer.

The new S89 Pro boasts a 12000mAh battery and will come bundled with a 65W fast charging brick. A ‘robot-inspired’ camera bump with RGB light-emitting eyes is the most curious feature.

Light patterns, speed, and colour can also be preset to fit personal preferences and needs. Colours may also be assigned to alerts, incoming phone calls, and voice commands.

With its IP68 and IP69K certifications, the S89 Pro is ready to be used in any wet environment. It can withstand being sprayed with or being completely submerged in water. It is drop-resistant and capable of operating in a wide range of extreme situations, claims the manufacturer.

When it comes to performance, the MediaTek P90 chipset powers the phone’s processor, with an 8GB RAM setup and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB with a TF card.

Three cameras are housed in a cartoon robot-shaped camera bump: a 64MP Sony main sensor, a 20MP night vision camera, and an 8MP wide-angle camera. The camera comes with a plethora of photographic options for optimizing and taking the best pictures.

On the front, a 6.3-inch LCD FHD+ display takes up much of the real estate with a hole cut out to house the 16MP selfie camera. The device also comes with the Android 12 operating system preinstalled. NFC, global frequency support, and custom buttons round out the list of available options.

S89 Pro’s launch period stretches from July 25th to July 29th on AliExpress and Doogeemall. The world premiere price will be $269/£225 approx



In addition to the S89 Pro, Doogee is also planning to launch the S61 series – pictured above. The S61 series is a group of entry-level rugged phones including a vanilla variant and a Pro model.

What makes the S61 series interesting is a design that allows its back cover to be removed and replaced. There are four unique back case designs, which include AG frost, carbon fibre, wood grain, and transparent back cases.

Although this is an entry-level device, it comes with several features including the following:

Android 12

MediaTek Helio G35 Processor

6GB LPDRR4X RAM and 128GB Super Fast & Large Storage

6180mAh battery

6 inch ultra-smooth display with 500nits peak brightness

48MP AI Main camera, 16MP Front Camera

20MP Sony Night Vision with 4 infra-red lights and 4 flash lights

Dual SIM Global Band Coverage

Ultra Rugged – IP68 | IP69K MIL-STD-810H

The S61 will also be launched on AliExpress and Doogeemall from July 25th to July 29th at a starting price of $109/£92 approx for a limited time.

