UK small businesses lost average of £15,600 a month due to serial refunders

Share

Paymentsense’s annual Serial Refunder Report reveals UK small businesses lost an average £15,600 a month due to serial refunders in 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, online sales have increased by over 46% in the UK since 2020 and 38% of UK online shoppers now feel more confident in returning online purchases. However, this has also led to an increase in the number of ‘serial refunders’ – describing customers who return purchases at an excessive volume.

With this in mind, card payment provider, Paymentsense, analysed anonymised transactions from over 54,000 Paymentsense card machines across the UK. The unique data reveals the regions, industries and months with the highest value of returned items from October 2020 to September 2021.

78% of customers more likely to purchase from business online if it offers free returns

Free returns have become an increasingly popular offer by brands, to entice customers into purchasing from them, by making them feel more at ease when buying products online. An easy returns process can be paramount for the success of a business. 78% of customers said they are more likely to purchase from a brand if they offer free returns, as it makes the process easier.

However, high levels of returns can cause strain on a business’s supply chain due to higher package volumes. 52% of shoppers are unlikely to use an online retailer again if they’re charged for returns, but by offering free returns, brands open themselves up to serial refunders who are likely to take advantage of the offering and order more products than they need. In the UK, one in three customers return a product once a month.

Paymentsense looked at the top 500 retailers in the UK to see which customers were searching the most for free returns. Amazon came out on top, with on average 4,400 searches per month. Following Amazon is ASOS, and at the bottom of the top 20 is Urban Outfitters with 170 searches per month.

The top 10 brands where free returns are most in-demand by British shoppers:

Rank Retailer “Free Returns” UK Ave. Monthly Google Search Volume Do they offer free returns in the UK? 1 Amazon 4,400 Yes. Most items from Amazon can be returned for free within 30 days. 2 Asos 1,600 Yes. ASOS offers free 28 day returns. 3 Shein 880 Yes. Shein offers free returns within 60 days. 4 Zara 880 Yes. Zara offers free returns within 30 days. 5 Boohoo 590 Yes. Boohoo offers free returns in 28 days. 6 Missguided 590 Yes. Missguided offers free returns within 28 days. 7 Aliexpress 480 Yes. Aliexpress offers free returns within 15 days. 8 Nike 480 Yes. Nike offers free returns within 60 days. 9 Ebay 390 Varies depending on the seller’s return policy. 10 Overstock 320 No, Overstock does not offer free returns, shipping costs are the customers’ responsibility.

With more companies offering ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ and ‘Free Returns’ options to keep up with customer preferences, returning items has never been so easy. This has led to many mistreating the ease of refunding and returning items.

Online returns alone cost UK retailers an estimated £5.2 billion a year

The consumer behaviour of serial refunders can have a profound effect on the bottom line of SMEs, as high volumes of returns leads to an increased loss of money for the business having to refund customers. According to a report by Openpay, online returns alone cost UK retailers an estimated £5.2 billion a year on average.

Despite Covid restrictions skewing annual patterns in the number of in-store returns, January is notorious for witnessing the highest number of refunds. Royal mail even coined the first Monday of January ‘Takeback Monday’ as many Brits will return their unwanted Christmas presents.

Paymentsense’s data can reveal that year-on-year there was a 39% increase in returns from January 2020, and January 2021. So, if predictions are true this figure is expected to be much greater in 2022.

‘Trade and Trade Supplies’ industry most impacted by serial refunders

The UK industries impacted the most by serial refunding in 2021

Rank Industry Amount refunded on average per month per industry (£) 1 Trade & Trade Supplies £514 2 Home & Office Furnishing £485 3 Accommodation & Travel £465 4 Recreational goods & services £394 5 Retail £332 6 Garden & DIY £285 7 Automotive £205 8 Clothing £190 9 Health Care £153 10 Food & beverage hospitality £39

Brits spent 30% more on their homes during the pandemic than ever before. Unsurprising then, that ‘Trade & Trade Supplies’ ranks as the industry with the highest amount of refunds per location per month.

A similar trend can be witnessed for ‘Garden & DIY’ stores as many Brits tackled home improvements during lockdown. Although this industry ranked sixth in terms of value refunded, these types of stores saw the highest volume of returns.

The industry in second place is ‘Home & Office Furnishing’, which last year topped the leaderboard due to working from home becoming the new way of working for many people. Items such as desks and chairs were bought for many to set up their at home office, but the data shows these were again one of the most commonly returned, causing the industry to rank in second place this year.

The average refund amount of the Automotive and Home & Office Furnishing industries tends to be higher, due to the higher cost of the products in comparison to industries such as clothing and Garden & DIY.

Says Jon Knott, Head of Customer Insights at Paymentsense:

“Most online retailers have evolved their returns policy to meet customer expectations and demands. This year in particular, many businesses have implemented free delivery and returns, as well as offering multiple ways of returning an item, either in-store or online.

To see the full report, visit here.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...