Top 10 Instagrammable Tech HQs – Facebook tops list!

Recent research by tech talent creation specialists, Revolent has revealed the tech companies around the world that boast the most Instagrammable headquarters.

Focusing on the top 50 tech companies with the highest market capital, the research was conducted by comparing the number of associated hashtags with each HQ to see which came out on top.

Facebook’s at 1 Hacker Way proved to be the most shareable, with almost 10,000 more hashtags than Google ranking second. But what makes an office ‘Insta-worthy’?

“Instagrammable offices are often created using various spaces with innovative design features, says Ryan McDonough, Interior Design Expert at MyJobQuote. “Most modern tech companies are designed in this way to encourage their employees to enjoy their workspace, which should then lead to higher productivity and make people want to go to work.”

“Modern tech companies are trying all kinds of cool things to make their offices more fun and unique. If an office is a space that looks great and provides something cool and unique, then this is an Instagrammable office space,” he adds.

Whether having a cool place to work is enough to tempt people back to office life, or at least to a hybrid work model, remains to be seen though. While some are pleased to make the return, others remain at the opposite end of the spectrum, resenting their commute to work in the morning.

Indeed, it appears the majority of tech workers fall into the latter category, with about 3 in 5 disinterested in full time office work.

However, this may be less likely for those heading into the most Instagrammable tech HQs in the world. Leaving the comfort of their own homes might actually be a good thing, and being around innovation can drum up a new wave of creativity.

“If an office is creatively designed, employees are more likely to feel more motivated and inspired. Many modern companies have figured this out, and so they are designing their offices in a fun way, with beanbags, hammocks, and egg chairs,” concludes Ray Sadoun, Mental Health Specialist from OK Rehab.

“What was once seen to be unprofessional is now being viewed as attractive as it encourages employees to relax into their work.”

Rank Based total number of posts Company Name HQ Name Hashtag 1: [Company]hq Hashtag 2: [Company] headquarters Hashtag 3: [company]campus Hashtag 4: [company]building Total number of posts for each HQ 1 Facebook (Meta) 1 Hacker Way 21,500 3,400 2,500 202 27,602 2 Alphabet (Google) GooglePlex 10,134 5,918 20,381 2,002 18,054 3 Apple Apple Park 3,426 2,780 10,366 508 17,080 4 Amazon HQ2 4,183 2,723 1,237 656 7,562 5 Sony 1-7-1 Konan Minato-ku, Tokyo 253 55 5 6,341 6,654 6 Microsoft Redmond Campus 625 721 2,781 337 4,464 7 IBM 1 Orchard Rd 18 39 131 2,424 2,612 8 Airbnb 888 Brannan Street 1,708 165 0 44 1,917 9 Samsung Samsung Digital city 389 122 128 329 968 10 HP 1501 Page Mill Road 234 0 550 23 807

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top 3 most Instagrammable offices belong to leaders in the tech space, including Facebook, Alphabet (Google) and Apple:

1. Facebook (Meta)

At the top of the list, Facebook has no ordinary headquarters. Forget lines of dull office cubicles, the social media giant embraces natural light and opts for an open plan approach—something it hopes will boost their team’s collaboration and social elements. Sneak previews on social media allow a glimpse of the many creative installations scattered around inside the campus, aimed at inspiring employees’ work.

2. Alphabet (Google)

With swimming pools and volleyball courts, Google’s headquarters could be considered more of a resort than a place of work. Come lunchtime, workers can choose from various cuisines, with an abundance of delicious meals on offer that are far from stereotypical cafeteria food. And it’s not just what’s going on inside that gets people talking. The building’s exterior has become famed for having “dragon scale skin,” created by the roof’s silver solar panels, adding to its magic.

3. Apple

Apple Park has strayed even further from the norm. Leaving behind the classic rectangle office block, the building is built like a spaceship, often referred to as ‘The Ring’. The glass curved windows allow natural light to flood in, giving workers spectacular views of the beautiful greenery which surrounds the HQ.

