Tech Digest daily roundup: US military hackers support Ukraine

Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook’s parent company Meta, has announced that she is leaving the business after 14 years.Ms Sandberg announced her departure in a Facebook post, saying she hoped to focus on her foundation and philanthropic work in the future. Her departure comes as Meta faces a slowdown in advertising sales and more competition from rivals such as TikTok. Ms Sandberg is one of the most high-profile women in the tech industry. “When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years,” wrote Ms Sandberg, known as a powerful second-in-command at the company. “Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life.” BBC

YouTube is announcing an exciting new feature today, which may prove very useful for those who have a YouTube app on their TV. Before, in order to use your phone to control that app, you’d have to go down the Cast route, and it was clunky. Also, while this worked when you found a video on your phone and wanted to see it on the TV, you couldn’t get details about the currently playing video on the TV automatically on your phone, unless you were casting it. That’s what changes. Rolling out from today, the new feature lets you effortlessly connect your TV’s YouTube app to your iPhone or Android phone’s YouTube app, no more casting required. GSM Arena

Polestar’s experimental, high-performance one-off for the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed — nicknamed “Beast” — is going into limited production. The Swedish EV maker announced plans to make and sell 270 units of the 476-horsepower fastback sedans, with 47 of those vehicles intended for the US market. The Polestar 2 “BST edition 270,” named for the number of vehicles that will be built, will be available exclusively in Europe, China, and North America. The suggested price is $75,500, with an added $1,400 in destination fees. The Verge

Nasa awarded two contracts Wednesday for the development spacesuits for the space agency’s Moon program and for the International Space Station. Nasa selected private companies Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to develop the new spacesuits, Vanessa Wyche, director of Nasa’s Johnson Space Center, announced at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. “This is a historic day for us. The history will be made with these suits when we get to the Moon,” Wyche said. “We will have our first person of color and our first woman who will be users of these suits in space.” Independent