Tech Digest daily roundup: Dyslexics better at exploring unknown, claims study

New research could explain why people with dyslexia are drawn to certain professions – including the arts, engineering and entrepreneurship. The University of Cambridge says dyslexics are better at exploring the unknown – and have “enhanced abilities” when it comes to discovery, invention and creativity. Celebrities who suffer from dyslexia include Cher, Keira Knightley and Richard Branson – as well as legendary figures such as Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso. Those behind the study say the world needs to change its perspective and stop treating dyslexia as a neurological disorder. Sky News

The smart meter rollout is facing a fresh crisis as a shortage of microchips leaves energy companies unable to meet their installation targets and facing multi-million pound fines. Global shipping chaos and fierce competition from other electronics companies has led to a severe lack of critical parts for the devices, which track households’ energy usage in real time and send this data to suppliers. Every home is meant to have a smart meter by 2025 as part of the Government’s net zero plans, but the rollout is far behind schedule because Covid disrupted appointments and millions of consumers are reluctant to have the devices installed. Telegraph

Music fans have been calling on Spotify to bring the Friend Activity sidebar from the desktop version to mobile for what seems like a lifetime, and it now finally looks like they’re about to get their wish. Up until now, the feature, which allows you to see what your Spotify friends or Facebook contacts are currently streaming ,has somewhat inexplicably never been available on Android or iOS mobile versions of the app. But it now looks like that functionality is set to finally be available at last to music fans on the go. Tech Radar

Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset, which will reportedly offer a combination of augmented and virtual reality experiences, will “likely release” in January 2023, according to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a new analyst note seen by 9to5Mac, Kuo notes that the headset is “the most complicated product Apple has ever designed” but that its release could help fuel “rapid growth” in the market for head-mounted displays. The Verge

Instagram is exploring new ways for teenagers to verify their age and comply with platform rules. The Meta-owned app is testing video selfies with facial analysis software as a new age-verification method. Some users on Instagram try to skirt its 13+ age rule by editing their date of birth to make them appear over 18. But US teens attempting this will now be given three ways to verify age: upload ID, ask three adult users to vouch for them or take a video selfie. Meta says it hopes the new methods will ensure teens have an “age-appropriate experience” on Instagram. BBC

Rimac Group made headlines in June after it raised €500 million ($537 million) in a Series D round led by Goldman Sachs and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The deal valued the Croatian startup at $2.2 billion, prompting the question: How has this company succeeded where so many other EV makers have struggled? Rimac, which merged its hypercar division with French supercar maker Bugatti in November, has taken a two-pronged approach the industry has not seen before: It’s continuing to make hypercars as Bugatti Rimac while using the knowledge gleaned from that process to develop technology to supply other automakers through its Rimac Technology subsidiary. Tech Crunch

