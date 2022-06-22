Paramount+ comes to UK for £6.99 a month

Share

Paramount+, the global streaming service from Paramount is now available to audiences in the UK and Ireland for £6.99 a month.

The streaming service brings together blockbuster films and iconic series across every genre from Paramount’s brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

As part of its ‘Mountain of Entertainment’, Paramount+ will premiere shows such as sci-fi hit HALO, The First Lady, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and iCarly. The streaming service will also be the home of a selection of new blockbuster films after their theatrical and home entertainment release, including Top Gun: Maverick.

The UK and Ireland are the latest markets to go live as part of the global rollout of Paramount+. The service launched in South Korea on 16 June, with the leading Korean content platform, TVING.

Paramount+ has launched in the UK & Ireland through a major partnership with Sky and will also launch on Sky platforms in Italy, Germany and Austria in 2022 as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement.

Elsewhere, Paramount+ will also debut in Switzerland this year and India in 2023.

“This is a phenomenal year of growth for Paramount+”, says Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Streaming at Paramount. “By the end of the year, we expect to be live in 45 countries with our unbeatable content offering, with a diversified set of major distribution partners.”

Adds Maria Kyriacou, President, Australia, Canada, Israel and UK:

“Our partnership with Sky is a vital part of our launch strategy for Paramount+, giving us an engaged customer base hungry for more premium content. Meanwhile, we continue to reach new fans of Paramount output through a range of direct-to-consumer channels.”

Paramount+ is available online at https://www.paramountplus.com/ and a wide range of connected TV devices via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Roku and Samsung, and more.

The service will be available at no extra cost to Sky Cinema subscribers in the UK and Ireland through a standalone app on Sky Glass and Sky Q.

Others can also access Paramount+ for £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year in the UK and €7.99 per month or €79.90 per month in Ireland, after a free seven-day trial.

