Nissan and Polestar among EV winners at Auto Trader Awards 2022

Share



Nissan has won the Sustainability Initiative Award at the sixth-annual Auto Trader New Car Awards, in recognition of its plan to create a sustainable EV manufacturing hub in the UK.

Centred around its record-breaking plant in Sunderland, Nissan EV36Zero will supercharge the company’s drive to carbon neutrality and establish a new 360-degree solution for zero-emission motoring, the manufacturer claims.

Collecting the award, Andrew Humberstone, Nissan GB’s managing director said: “We are delighted to receive this award, which recognises Nissan’s progress towards its carbon neutrality goals and its ongoing commitment to zero emission motoring for all.

“Nissan is creating a future-proof and sustainable EV manufacturing hub right here in the UK, and we will see the first tangible results later this year with the formal opening of the newly expanded solar farm.”

Comprised three interconnected initiatives, Nissan EV36Zero brings together electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production, setting a blueprint for the future of the automotive industry.

The plans include the expansion of an existing solar farm on the NMUK site, which will generate enough renewable energy to build every electric LEAF currently sold in Europe.

As part of the package, Nissan will also produce a new-generation all-electric crossover in the UK.

Supporting this new model allocation, Envision AESC will build the UK’s first Gigafactory, powered by renewable energy and pioneering next-generation battery technology.

A 1MW battery storage system using second-life Nissan/Envision AESC batteries will allow for excess energy generated during daylight hours to be captured and used at another time, helping to balance demand on the grid.

Meanwhile, electric fastback Polestar 2 has added multiple awards to its trophy cabinet this week with a trio of wins at the Auto Trader awards 2022 and an appearance in the Electrified Top 50 from EcoCar magazine. Auto Trader named the Polestar 2 New Car of the Year, Most Loved Car and Best Premium Electric Car of 2022. EcoCar magazine has voted the Polestar 2 its Best Electric Compact Executive Car during its 2022 Electrified Top 50 awards.

Decided by 156,500 real car owners, in one of the industry’s largest consumer studies, the Auto Trader awards are based on analysis of huge amounts of data to determine true consumer champions. The premium five-door all-electric fastback was deemed the winner in each of its three categories by owners thanks to its style, innovative technology and high-quality ownership experience.

Says Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s Editorial Director: “The Polestar 2 is a stylish, all-electric sporting crossover that takes zero-emissions motoring seriously while preserving a premium ownership experience, with high-quality tech alongside a vegan interior. It’s no surprise that it has taken the UK by storm since its initial launch in 2020.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...