Lunaz turns classic 1952 Jaguar into vegan electric vehicle

Lunaz, a creator of upcycled, restored and electrified classic cars, has turned a classic 1952 Jaguar XK120 into a vegan electric vehicle (EV).

Featuring a leather-free interior that uses ocean clean-up materials, the Jag includes carpets that are woven from reclaimed nylon sea-fishing nets. Additionally, the backing of these carpets is upcycled from marine plastic pollution such as plastic bottles.

The Jaguar XK120, one of the most celebrated evocations of British sportscar design was unveiled at the Concours on Savile Row, a street universally understood as the global centre of traditional and contemporary tailoring.



Every classic car by Lunaz undergoes a full bare metal restoration. This takes place at the company’s home in Silverstone, England. This facility has quickly grown into the largest upcycling and electrification campus in Britain.



The Lunaz modular powertrain was developed by a team of engineers drawn from some of the leading names in automotive design and technology and under the leadership of Jon Hilton, former Technical Director of Renault Formula 1.

The company claims it is one of the fastest-growing in Britain and has attracted investment from leading institutional names including the Barclay, Dalal and Reuben families and David Beckham.

Indeed, David Beckham recently handed his son Brooklyn a 1954 Jaguar XK140 upcycled and electrified by Lunaz to mark his marriage to Nicola Peltz following their wedding in Florida.

Luanz Design is in production with the most celebrated British marques, including the Aston Martin DB6, Bentley Continental (S1, S2 and S3), Jaguar XK120,140,150, Range Rover Classic and Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud and Rolls-Royce Phantom V.

Says David Lorenz, Founder & CEO, Lunaz:

“Furthering the legacies of the most celebrated cars in the world is a labour of love derived from close collaboration with every Lunaz customer.

“In handing over this beautiful electrified and upcycled Jaguar XK120 we conclude a project that has empowered our designers to re-imagine the traditional classic car material palette. We are proud to take materials and create processes that significantly reduce the global impact of enjoying these cars by unlocking the power of upcycling.”

