Kindred partners with Virgin Media O2 for Feel Good Shopping

Share

Kindred, a tech for good revenue and loyalty solution for app publishers, has joined forces with Virgin Media O2, to help customers save money and support eco-projects while online shopping.

The exclusive ‘Feel Good Shopping’ feature is now live in the ‘My O2’ app giving customers discounts and deals at over 70% of the top UK online retailers and more than 20,000 retailers in total. In addition, a donation for reforestation, carbon offsetting or digital inclusion initiatives will be automatically generated with every purchase.

O2 Customers can also view their ‘wallet’ in the My O2 app to see how many trees they have planted, or how much carbon they have offset — all powered by Kindred and its partners.

Partners involved are Ecologi, which manages the carbon off-setting and reforestation programmes, and environmental charity, Hubbub, which will use the donations to support the Community Calling initiative to rehome used smartphones with people who need them.

In addition, The Feel Good Shopping feature empowers customers to make more informed decisions about where to shop displaying ‘Earthmark’ scores for participating retailers highlighting the sustainability performance of retailers’ supply chains.

The partnership follows the launch of Virgin Media O2’s new sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan, which aims to create to a better, more connected, and greener future for its customers and communities nationwide.

O2 is the latest partner to integrate Kindred’s revenue and loyalty solution. The solution which gives users access to the shopping discount network, can be used to encourage engagement, drive loyalty through in app rewards, or promote positive ESG initiatives like reforestation or carbon offsetting. The latter enables publishers to collect Carbon Credits to be used in the offset of their own Scope 1,2,3 programs and meet internal ESG targets.

Says Mike Gadd, Kindred’s COO:

“Virgin Media O2 was looking for a way to increase app engagement while educating their customers on sustainable initiatives. This aligned well with Kindred’s own mission to demonstrate how technology can help encourage conscious and sustainable consumption, while raising money to invest in green projects that will directly mitigate the impact of climate change. We are thrilled to be working with Virgin Media O2 to support their green ambitions ”

Adds Simon Valcarcel, Marketing Director at Virgin Media O2:

“The Feel Good Shopping feature is a win-win for O2 customers; at a time when people want to be more aware of their spending, they can now save money at thousands of retailers, whilst also supporting projects that protect the planet, and support communities across the country. It’s all part of our Better Connections Plan which aims to create a better, more connected and greener future for everyone.”

O2 customers can access Feel Good Shopping via the My O2 app, currently available on iOS, with Android scheduled for later in the Summer.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...