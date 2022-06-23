Electric flying ferry will make Stockholm’s waterways ‘faster than cars’

Share



The world’s fastest electric ship, the Candela P-12 Shuttle, is set to hit Stockholm’s waters next year, potentially heralding a new era of transport.

The innovative hydrofoiling electric ferry will reduce emissions and slash commuting times – and the city believes it will make waterborne public transport more attractive than trains, buses, and cars.



Marine technology company Candela released the first pictures of what will be the world’s fastest, longest-range and most energy-efficient electric ship ever. The Candela P-12 Shuttle will be shuttling citizens between the sprawling Stockholm suburb of Ekerö and the city centre in the coming year.

Flying across the water, the 30-passenger electric vessel has a speed of 30 knots – considerably faster than any other electric ship in the world. It also provides faster commuting than the subway and bus lines it competes with, as well as being more energy-efficient than the diesel vessels currently servicing the same route. Significantly, the ship is faster than travelling by car during rush hour.

The secret to its high speed and long range, claims Candela, are the three carbon fibre wings that extend from under the hull. These active hydrofoils allow the ship to lift itself above the water, thus decreasing drag.

Candela’s technology reduces energy per passenger kilometre by 95% compared to current vessels, allowing for an unprecedented range of 50 nautical miles at service speed. Using the equivalent of 0.1 kWh of electricity per passenger kilometre, the ship is more energy-efficient than a hybrid electric bus. Also, with up to 200 kW DC charging, it can charge its battery in under one hour.

Most importantly, the razor-sharp carbon fibre foils will slash many commuters’ travel times in half.

With the ability to cover even the longest routes in Stockholm at high speeds, the Candela P-12 Shuttle will be used by the to shorten the commute between the rapidly expanding Stockholm suburb of Ekerö and the city centre. Currently a 55-minute trip by bus, subway, or conventional ferry (or even car during rush hour), the Candela P-12 Shuttle will cover the 15 km route in only 25 minutes – saving the commuter an average 50 minutes per day.

As the hydrofoiling Candela P-12 Shuttle creates near zero wake, it has also been granted an exemption from the 12-knot speed limit.

Candela P-12 Shuttle Specs

Length: 11.99 meters

Beam: 4.5 meters

Weight: 8.5 tonnes

Capacity: 30 passengers, seated

Motor: 2 x Candela C-POD

Batteries: 180 kWh

Charging: up to 200 kW DC

Top speed: 30 knots

Service speed: 25-27 knots

Range: 40-60 nautical miles at 25 knots service speed

