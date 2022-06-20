EE’s WiFi rooster to tell Glastonbury Festival goers who is on stage

Share

A Wifi-enabled robotic rooster has been placed on the Glastonbury Festival site to remind revellers when headline acts are about to start on the Pyramid Stage.

The rooster has been installed by mobile operator EE, the festival’s technology partner.

EE’s Wi-Fi Rooster will alert passers-by 30 minutes ahead of Pyramid Stage performances by playing famous songs from the headline artists, giving Festival goers enough time to make their way to the stage.

This year’s festival is being headlined by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Research from EE also shows that nearly half of Festival goers use their smartphone to remind themselves of set times, while almost three in five have run out of smartphone battery at a festival – a risky combination. Surprisingly, 9% of respondents admitted to requesting phone calls from home to remind them of set times.

Perched alongside EE’s WiFi Rooster is a golden egg which music fans can snap and post on Instagram and Twitter, tagging @EE and using the hashtag #EEWiFiRooster for a chance to win prizes, including side of stage tickets for a Pyramid Stage performance.

The rooster, designed sustainably from beak to claw using materials such as FSC certified plywood and reused ethernet cables, is backed by a bespoke mobile Wi-Fi hotspot from EE’s award-winning network.

The Wi-Fi Rooster is one of many initiatives that EE undertakes as part of its longstanding partnership with Glastonbury Festival. Earlier this month EE announced the release of the official Glastonbury Festival app, allowing users to stay connected with the latest live Festival updates, navigate their way around the 900-acre site and even create their own personalised line-ups.

And with more than 200 terabytes of data predicted to be used by festival-goers at Worthy Farm this year, surpassing 2019’s record of 100 terabytes of data, music fans will also have access to a wide range of charging options available at the EE Recharge Tent, including Wireless and USB C charging stations, charging compatible phones in under 30 minutes.

For the latest news and updates, please visit EE.co.uk/Glastonbury

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...