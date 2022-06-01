EE launches Glastonbury Festival app

Share



EE, Glastonbury Festival’s technology partner, has launched the official Festival app for 2022, allowing users to stay connected with the latest live Festival updates, navigate their way around the 900-acre site and create their own personalised line-ups.

In its long-standing partnership with Glastonbury, EE has designed this year’s free app for everyone – whether users are heading down to Worthy Farm this June or watching from home.

EE claims it has developed the app to ensure music fans don’t miss any of the spectacular main stage performances, allowing users to curate their own shareable Festival line-up and view information about artists and their performances. For those using the app to enhance their festival set up at home, the same functionality will be available to plan their line-up from the performances that will be broadcast on BBC.

Back by popular demand, and with a new functionality that allows users to see which direction they are moving in, the interactive map allows festival goers to get their bearings by identifying where they are within Glastonbury Festival’s grounds and find their way to the iconic stages.

And with a newly introduced Dark Mode, the app will consume less battery than ever before.

With more than 200 terabytes of data predicted to be used by festival-goers at Worthy Farm this year, surpassing 2019’s record of 100 terabytes of data, staying connected throughout the weekend is crucial, claims EE. As part of its offering at Glastonbury, music fans will also have access to a wide range of charging options available at the EE Recharge Tent, including Wireless and USB C charging stations, charging compatible phones in under 30 minutes.

Open from Thursday to Sunday between 10am and 10pm, the EE Recharge Tent can be found on the official Glastonbury map, via the app, and will have chargers which are free to all, regardless of network. Wireless and USB-C charging stations will also charge compatible phones in under thirty minutes.

The official Glastonbury Festival app from EE, developed by Digitas, is available to download from 6th June for iOS and Android users. For the latest news and updates, visit EE.co.uk/Glastonbury

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...