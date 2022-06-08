Drivers of EVs feel less stressed, claims survey

Share



Drivers of electric and hybrid cars feel less stressed behind the wheel than drivers of petrol or diesel cars despite supposed ‘range anxiety’, according to new research.

In a survey of 2,000 UK drivers by DS Automobiles, over 78 per cent had experienced stress while driving. However, 38 per cent of electric and hybrid car owners said their current car makes them feel less stressed than previous petrol or diesel cars they have owned.

31 per cent of those who experience stress admitted that this negatively affects their driving ability, with stressed drivers more likely to make rash decisions and pay less attention to potential hazards. This highlights the importance of a relaxing driving environment, with 20 per cent of drivers saying that features designed to reduce stress are something they usually consider when looking for a new car.

Among the features which drivers felt were most effective at reducing stress, a quiet and refined drive was cited by 41 per cent of survey respondents. Other features which 52 per cent and 34 per cent of drivers respectively said help to reduce stress are a comfortable interior and seats, and a smooth ride.

However, it’s not just driving which was found to be a source of stress – over half (51 per cent) said they found the overall experience of buying and owning a car a stressful one.

Says Jules Tilstone, Managing Director of DS Automobiles UK:

“At times, driving can be as stressful as it is enjoyable, but one of the many benefits of switching to electric is that it can help drivers feel more relaxed behind the wheel. Since 2019, DS has offered an electrified version of every model in our line-up, and from 2024 will only launch fully electric vehicles. Combined with French luxury savoir-faire and innovative technology, DS offers drivers a memorable, stress-free driving experience.”

