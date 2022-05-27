VW unveils two ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ inspired ID. Buzz vehicles at Star Wars Celebration

Share

Two ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ inspired Volkswagen ID. Buzz show cars are part of this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California (May 26-29) as the brand’s collaboration with the new series, coming to Disney+ on May 27 continues. Both ID. Buzz showcars were on the carpet at the premiere of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ where Volkswagen brand ambassador and star of the series, Ewan McGregor, was also in attendance. Using special adhesive films on the body of the ID. Buzz vehicles, the designers created skins that convey the two sides, drawing specific inspiration from Ob-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, two iconic characters from the upcoming series. Designers from Lucasfilm and Volkswagen worked in close collaboration for the special project.

Based on the passenger version of the car, the colour of the lower section of the ‘Light Side Edition’ is beige, taking inspiration from the hue of the Obi-Wan Kenobi’s tunic. The shiny chrome on the upper section references the design of spaceships and droids from the Star Wars universe. A blue line on the side, which continues to the front of the ID. Buzz into the headlights and light strip, symbolizes Obi-Wan’s blue lightsaber. For the ID. Buzz ‘Dark Side Edition’ the film is shiny black on the lower area of the body, while the upper section of the Buzz is draped in matte black. Side lines, headlights, light strips and window surfaces are in a red hue, inspired by Darth Vader’s lightsaber. The contrast of red and black is continued by the red underbody lighting. The centre of the 21-inch rims and the body of the ID. Buzz bear the logo of the Empire. Says Doug Chaing, Lucasfilm VP and Executive Creative Director: “The opportunity to explore how ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and the Volkswagen brand could come together on a vehicle was pure fun. The themes of good and evil, light and dark aren’t necessarily concepts we apply to cars. The ID. Buzz collaboration offered a unique opportunity to have the cars become graphic reflections of two iconic characters,”

The unveiling of these one-of-a-kind show cars is the next step in the brand’s celebration of the new series, following the launch last week. “It’s about bringing together two icons,” says VW Head of Design, Jozef Kabaň. “ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ sees the return of iconic characters from Star Wars and is sure to connect generations worldwide – as will the VW Bus, whose mythology will enter the new era of electromobility with the ID. Buzz.”

With the new partnership Volkswagen is hoping to give its global electrification strategy an additional boost. The wide-ranging “Obi-Wan Kenobi” campaign starts with its own spot, which was created in cooperation with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. This is where the ID. Buzz starred alongside the well-known Star Wars characters.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...