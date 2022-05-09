Voi launches safety campaign to educate e-scooter riders

Share



European micromobility Voi has launched its second international safety campaign, “Let’s get it right”, to educate riders about how to responsibly use shared e-scooters.

The campaign, which will run for six weeks, is targeting people living in the 80+ towns and cities where Voi operates. Voi also commits to host more than 100 safety training events across Europe and the UK throughout its peak season.

Shared micromobility services have become an immensely popular mode of transport in towns and cities across Europe and the UK since Voi first launched in 2018. In March 2022, Voi announced that its riders had taken more than one hundred million rides. However, as with any new disruptive technology, shared micromobility has also faced challenges.

Research shows that younger generations, particularly people in their 20s living in urban areas, tend to have lower rates of driving license possession than previous generations at the same age, indicating a potential lack of knowledge of traffic rules.

Voi claims to have consistently been a pioneer in the industry when it comes to using new technologies to educate responsible and safe road behaviour. In 2019, Voi launched RideLikeVoila – the world’s first digital traffic school for e-scooters – which has educated more than 600,000 riders so far. As of April 2022, Voi is also deploying Drover AI computer vision on its vehicles to tackle pavement riding and fix parking across Europe.

“Let’s get it right” is Voi’s second international safety campaign. It aims to raise awareness about behaviours that put riders, pedestrians and other road users in danger, including: riding through red lights, intoxicated riding, pavement riding, twin riding and bad parking. From in-app messages to videos and stills, the campaign will encourage riders to ensure they are acting safely when using an e-scooter.

Says Caroline Hjelm, Head of Marketing at Voi:

“We are on a mission to transform the way people move around cities. Part of that mission is a multinational strategy to eliminate traffic injuries and fatalities, while supporting equitable, green mobility for all. The vast majority of our riders already conduct themselves well in traffic and follow the rules of the road. But one accident is one too many. On top of investing in rider education and innovative tech features we need to raise awareness of how important it is for users to ride safely.”

For more information, visit voiscooters.com/lets-get-it- right

