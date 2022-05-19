Tech Digest daily roundup: Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable phone comes to Europe

Share



In a livestream yesterday, Huawei announced the global availability of their newest flagship foldable smartphone and a multitude of wearables. The company first launched these devices in China earlier this year, but now they’re coming to western markets, starting with Europe. The Mate Xs 2 is Huawei’s first new foldable since the P50 Pocket. It packs a massive 7.8-inch OLED screen (2480 x 2200 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate) that folds outwards, unlike competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. When folded up, it reduces to a more narrow 6.5-inch display, allowing for easier one-handed use. Techspot

New York state’s top prosecutor has launched an investigation into the role social media companies played in Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo. The inquiry will look at the extent that social platforms were “used to stream, promote, or plan the event”, the attorney general’s office said. The state’s governor has argued tech firms share some blame for the attack. Critics say the companies were too slow to remove the alleged gunman’s violent posts. Announcing the investigation on Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James said: “The terror attack in Buffalo has once again revealed the depths and danger of the online forums that spread and promote hate.” BBC

Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs. The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the “Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.” AP News

Garmin has released the Varia RCT715, a new version of its tail light that features a high-definition camera to record any incidents out on the road. The Varia RCT715 features the same radar technology as its predecessors. When paired with a Garmin bike computer or smartwatch, the Varia will alert users to vehicles approaching from behind up to 140m away. Garmin says the device can be paired with selected cycling apps such as Ride with GPS. This will enable users to overlay maps with the radar notifications. Bike Radar

Elon Musk has described the Democrats as “the party of division and hate” after “phony social justice warriors” ejected Tesla from an ethical investing index. Mr Musk said he previously viewed the Democrats as “the kindness party” and had voted for them. But he added: “They have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.” It came as the S&P 500 slumped by 4pc, its sharpest fall since June 2020, amid fears for the US economy after retailer Target became the latest victim of surging prices. Telegraph

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...