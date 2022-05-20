Tech Digest daily roundup: Could AI sleep app end insomnia?

Share



A new artificial intelligence sleep app has been developed that might be able to replace sleeping pills for insomnia sufferers. Sleepio uses an AI algorithm to provide individuals with tailored cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBT-I). The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said it would save the NHS money as well as reduce prescriptions of medicines such as zolpidem and zopiclone, which can be dependency forming. Its economic analysis found healthcare costs were lower after one year of using Sleepio, mostly because of fewer GP appointments and sleeping pills prescribed. Sky News

It’s a day that many Apple fans around the world count down to every year – and now the launch date for the iPhone 14 may have finally been revealed. Apple-focused site iDropNews claims that Apple’s next flagship smartphone will be unveiled on September 13. While Apple is yet to confirm or deny the leak, the date would fit in well with previous iPhone launches, which usually happen on a Tuesday in mid-September. Daily Mail

Qualcomm is introducing a wireless version of its augmented reality Smart Viewer, a reference design that manufacturers could adapt into commercial headsets. The Wireless AR Smart Viewer updates Qualcomm’s earlier smart glasses design with a higher-powered chipset, plus a tethering system that uses Wi-Fi 6 / 6E and Bluetooth instead of a USB-C cable. That comes with the tradeoff of a potentially very short battery life — although Qualcomm says consumer-ready versions might be designed differently. The Verge

Summer isn’t the best time of year to use a projector, what with longer daylight hours meaning less time in optimal viewing conditions. But LG’s new model might be different. The LG CineBeam HU915QE provides 3700 lumens of brightness, which is more than rival ultra short throw models. That should be bright enough to enjoy in daylight without drawing the curtains, so it could be a viable alternative to a TV. The HU915QE will also produce a massive 120in picture when placed just 18cm from the wall. What HiFi

Canada says it will ban two of China’s biggest telecoms equipment makers from working on its 5G phone networks. The restrictions against Huawei and ZTE were announced by the country’s industry minister on Thursday. Francois-Philippe Champagne says the move will improve Canada’s mobile internet services and “protect the safety and security of Canadians”. But Huawei Canada said it was “disappointed” by the decision, which it said was “political”. BBC

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a way to run malware on Apple’s iPhones, even when the device is switched off. A report published by the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany details an exploit that takes advantage of the iPhone’s low-power mode (LPM) to track location and perform various malware attacks. LPM allows certain smartphone facilities – such as Bluetooth, near-field communication (NFC) and or ultra-wideband – to run even when the device is turned off or when its battery is depleted. Tech Radar

