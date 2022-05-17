Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple ‘testing screen for foldable display’

Share



Apple is reportedly testing the use of a color display from E Ink as an external screen for an unannounced foldable device, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. “The color EPD [Electronic Paper Display] has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices’ must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving,” the analyst wrote in a tweet. He adds that the E Ink display is also being tested in “tablet-like applications.” Most tablet-style foldables on the market today pair a large folding inner display with a smaller outer display for quickly checking notifications. But existing devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Oppo Find N use OLED panels for both. The Verge

With WWDC 2022‘s opening keynote exactly three weeks away, a widely respected analyst has spilled the beans on the flagship iOS 16 update expected to headline the presentation. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman looks ahead to the new version of the iPhone’s operating system software. “There should be major changes across the system,” Gurman predicts, including “new ways of interacting” and “some fresh Apple apps.” It isn’t clear what precisely Gurman means by these predictions, but the theory of new interactions points to upgrades in the way widgets work in iOS. Macworld

A new app has been launched by the UK government to prevent people falling victim to online approaches by foreign spies. MI5 says it has seen 10,000 UK nationals targeted by fake social media profiles on sites like LinkedIn and Facebook. The spies are seeking to lure people into passing on sensitive information. The Think Before You Link app will help people spot suspicious approaches. Spies have long approached people with access to sensitive information, but the online world has allowed this to happen at huge scale and at distance. BBC



Elon Musk has warned his planned $44bn (£34.6bn) deal to buy Twitter will not move forward until the company’s chief executive publicly shows proof the platform has less than 5% spam accounts. The world’s richest man, who revealed last Friday that the takeover was “on hold” over the issue, said his offer to buy the company was based on filings by Twitter to the US markets regulator SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). Twitter estimates that the number of spam/fake accounts represent less than 5% of users but has admitted a constant battle to eliminate them. Sky News

Proposed changes to UK data protection law must not put the flow of data between the UK and the EU at risk, IT experts have warned. As part of the Queen’s Speech, the Government announced plans to reform “highly complex” data laws inherited from the EU with a new, post-Brexit, Data Reform Bill. Ministers said the new Bill would streamline data protection rules and cut red tape, aiding businesses and the economy. But industry experts from BCS, the Charted Institute for IT, have called for any changes to protect the UK’s existing data adequacy arrangement with the EU. Yahoo!

