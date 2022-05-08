Tech Digest daily roundup: Amazon removes option to buy Kindle books on Android Amazon app

Share

It felt like a sneaky hack because, for years, you could buy a Kindle book on the Amazon app on an Android device when you couldn’t do the exact same thing on an iOS one. But that unique relationship has ended, as first noted by Ars Technica. When attempting to purchase ebooks on the Amazon app on Android, you’re now directed to a new screen explaining why the purchasing option is gone. If you happen to update the app, you’ll see a similar note as to what you see on an iOS device that says purchasing digital products on the app is unavailable. The Verge

The recycling of e-waste must urgently be increased because mining the Earth for metals to make new gadgets is unsustainable, scientists have said. A new campaign run by The Royal Society Of Chemistry is drawing attention to the unsustainability of continuing to mine for materials used in consumer technology. One study estimated that the world’s mountain of discarded electronics, in 2021 alone, weighed 57 million tonnes, more than the Great Wall of China. The society says there now needs to be a global effort to mine that waste, rather than mining the Earth. Yahoo!

Digital rights group the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) says women using period tracking apps must ensure they know how their data is being used. It comes in the wake of the reported decision in the US to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade legal ruling – which would make abortion illegal in 22 states. There are fears that menstrual tracking apps could be used to punish those seeking a termination. Some of these apps share data with third parties. BBC

You now have the chance to own a truly one-of-a-kind Nintendo Wii… provided you have the well-stuffed bank account to match. Kotaku reports Dutch collector and Consolevariations owner Don is auctioning an infamous 24 karat gold-plated Wii bankrupt game developer THQ intended to deliver to Queen Elizabeth II in 2009. The system was meant as a promo piece for the forgettable mini-game collection Big Family Games, but never made it to Buckingham Palace due to an “understandably strict” royal gift policy. Engadget

Spotify Stations, the streaming service’s lightweight listening app offering easy access to curated playlists, is shutting down on May 16. The company told TechCrunch that the app and web player will no longer be available after this date. The Stations app was originally designed for those who want a more radio-like experience, rather than having to seek out music or customize their own playlists. Spotify Stations first launched in Australia in 2018 and later rolled out in the United States in 2019.

Microsoft’s web-based One Outlook client, which has been rumored for over a year, has leaked online, and it’s actually allowing some users to try it out now. The app has been known to be in the works for a while now, and while the client itself has been available in the past, only internal Microsoft accounts were able to sign in before. Right now, you’ll still need a work or school account to use it, so a personal Microsoft account won’t work, but it’s one step closer to general availability. In line with what we’ve heard so far, this new app is almost identical to using the Outlook website on your browser, but there are some noteworthy differences. XDA Developers

