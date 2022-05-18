Smart speaker sales plateau in US, claims research

Share



The smart speaker revolution is coming to an end in North America as sales numbers plateau. However, growth elsewhere in the world suggests that the revolution lives on elsewhere, says new research from Omdia.

According to the latest smart speaker report from Omdia, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for smart speaker annual shipments in North America is forecast to be just 1.3% for 2021 to 2026, compared to the strong 118% CAGR that the market experienced from 2014 to 2021.

In fact, annual speaker shipments for Amazon have a forecast CAGR from 2021 to 2026 of -3.2% in North America, and Google won’t fare much better in the market at 0.2%. Meanwhile, Apple is forecast to be one of the strongest brands from 2021 to 2026, with a CAGR of 11.7%, although this projected growth is predicated on the release of a new smart speaker; otherwise, Apple’s growth is expected to be flat, according to the report, part of Omdia’s Smart Home Intelligence Service.

“Smart speakers have become ubiquitous in the US. In fact, the price point of many smart speakers today means price isn’t the barrier to further adoption,” said Blake Kozak, Senior Principal Analyst for smart home at Omdia. “If a consumer wants a smart speaker, obtaining one shouldn’t be a problem assuming a broadband connection is present.”

Kozak said that reaching this saturation point is largely due to Amazon, which in 2021 had an estimated installed base of 110M speakers across North America, nearly double the installed base of Google. Since many households already have multiple smart speakers, Omdia believes consumers are starting to pull back. “In addition, since smart speakers don’t need to be replaced unless they fail, growth is about to come to a grinding stop in the North American market,” Kozak added.

Growth outside North America

Despite the levelling off in the smart speaker market in North America, the Omdia report points to more favourable growth prospects for the devices elsewhere. The global smart speaker market was worth about $13B in 2021, up from about $12.1B in 2020. In terms of unit shipments, there were an estimated 190M smart speakers shipped globally in 2021, forecast to reach 273M annual shipments in 2026, or a CAGR of 7.5%.

Asia and Oceania had the highest number of smart speaker shipments in 2021 in terms of units shipped, with 113M units, followed by North America with 52M shipments, Omdia reported. Alibaba was the market leader in annual smart speaker shipments in 2021, with 42M shipments, followed by Amazon with 37M shipments.

China’s importance for the market is notable. Omdia data shows that the leading three smart speaker brands in China – Alibaba, Baidu, and Xiaomi – combined to represent 52% of global smart speaker shipments in 2021.

New Use Cases Promise New Life

Omdia expects voice assistants will continue to play a big role in smart homes. However, the smart speaker may no longer be the primary means of interacting with voice assistants by 2030. Instead, voice assistants will have dedicated use cases such as TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), appliances, and over-the-top (OTT) devices with built-in microphones.

Kozak said that because the use case will be narrow, natural language understanding (NLU) could be improved beyond general use smart speakers. Plus, there could be more opportunities for federated learning with a narrower use case. In fact, Sonos announced its voice assistant will become available in June 2022, with a dedicated assistant that only controls speakers and works without the cloud.

Overall smart speakers are evolving past basic use cases such as playing music or weather forecasts. Later this year and in 2023, consumers can expect broader opportunities for smart speakers, especially as part of an omnichannel approach to healthcare services, according to Omdia.

Chatbots and SMS are already part of healthcare providers’ strategy, and smart speakers are another modality to provide services. For example, transcription could be part of the healthcare services, with a patient talking to a smart speaker about how they are feeling. That conversation would need to be accurately transcribed to be added to a health record.

In short, Kozak said, there is a macro trend in healthcare to provider services outside of the traditional clinical environment, which is providing a strong tailwind for devices in the home and potentially other businesses for smart speakers and IoT devices.

“The smart speaker era is coming to an end, but the usefulness of these devices can be prolonged with the introduction of new use cases like healthcare,” Kozak said. “Although the smart speaker itself will soon begin to fade, voice assistant technology will continue to play a significant role in smart homes. But instead of residing mostly in speakers, the technology will find its way into other devices in the home and will be blended with enterprise use cases.”

