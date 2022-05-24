Panasonic introduces ‘ultimate rugged notebook’, Toughbook 40

Share



Panasonic today introduced the Toughbook 40, billed as the ultimate 14-inch rugged notebook and designed for Defence, Police and Utilities.

Panasonic claims the 14 inch notebook takes rugged computing to another level with the flexibility to meet mission critical operations and every day challenges. It has a modular design that allows mobile workers to adapt the device quickly and easily for different challenges

The manufacturer says that the powerful new all black model is built for use in the most extreme conditions, with military-grade security and communications capabilities to support mission critical operations.

As well as user replaceable battery, RAM and SSD, the device also has four other expansion areas for smartcard and fingerprint readers, including a multi-user authentication for when the notebook is being used by a team.

The expansion areas can also be used for a second SSD, DVD and Blu-ray Drives and configurable ports (VGA, True Serial, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, and a second HDMI or native GLAN).

The device is designed for Defence, including operational use on foot and in vehicle, as well as for vehicle diagnostics and maintenance and for training. For Police and border control the device is, says Panasonic, ideal for operational service, such as routing, numberplate or suspect identification. In the Automotive and Agricultural sectors, it’s can be used to run diagnostics and repairs on trucks or large machinery at the roadside or in the field while in the Utilities sector, engineers can use the notebook for inspections of pipelines, solar panels and power stations and for maintenance programs. The Windows 11 Secured-core PC is equipped with an Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 vPro® processor (Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processor optional), 16GB RAM (up to 64GB optional), and a quick release 512GB NVMe OPAL SSD as standard (up to 2TB optional). The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook is also designed for use with quick release NATO approved VIASAT self-encrypting secure drives, MIL connectors and docking stations. To immediately kill light and electronic transmissions when on operations, it also has a one touch Concealed Mode function. For easy use in any conditions, the touchscreen auto-detects between pen, finger, gloved or wet hand and automatically switches to the most appropriate mode. The newly designed Touchpad provides two physical mouse buttons and works with gloves and rain functionality and two-finger operation to allow users to undertake the most complex tasks in the field. Battery life is designed to support mission critical operation with approximately 18 hours from one battery and 36 hours from two, with hot swap capabilities meaning the device remains fully operational when batteries are switched. The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook has all the latest communications capabilities required on operations, including options for eSIM to switch mobile carriers without changing sims and LTE, as well as 5G options this summer. It is designed for use with all the major GPS navigation systems and offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. To ensure effective communications in the field, the Waves MaxxAudio® Stereo Speakers is designed to emphasise the human voice to ensure smooth conversations even in noisy environments. The new Quad array microphone with AI noise reduction also removes ambient noise from the microphone input. IP66 resistance to dust and water is also on board. Says Dirk Weigelt, European Product Manager at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business: “From the soldier on operations and the police officer in the car to the technicians at roadside and the engineers in the field, the new TOUGHBOOK 40 takes rugged computing to a new level with its adaptability for different tasks, computing power, communications and security.” “With its incredible capability to be tailored for tasks, we expect the TOUGHBOOK 40 to become the de facto rugged device for these specialist operators.”

