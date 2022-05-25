Mobile phone use biggest threat to personal safety, claims road charity

Share



The UK’s leading independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, has released the seventh iteration of its annual Driving Safety Culture report, with results revealing mobile phone use is the biggest threat to personal safety.

The report, which explores the opinions, attitudes, and behaviours of motorists over time, has shone the spotlight on their biggest fears and worries.

There were a total of eight issues that at least 80 per cent of respondents consider to be a threat to their personal safety. The most common perceived threats among motorists were drivers text messaging or emailing (92 per cent), checking or updating social media (91 per cent), driving after drinking alcohol or using illegal drugs (90 per cent), and drivers speeding on residential streets (88 per cent).

However, there was more disagreement on the topic of autonomous vehicles, with almost six in ten (59 per cent) of drivers worried about risks associated with driverless technology.

Meanwhile, of the eighteen behaviours tested, talking on a handsfree mobile and driving ten miles per hour over the speed limit are the only types of behaviour that over half of motorists believe to be acceptable.

The report plays an important role in the charity’s lobbying and campaigning activities, as well as painting a useful picture of the opinions of drivers across the UK for those in central and local government.

Says Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart:

“The topics of mobility and road safety are constantly evolving, and our Driving Safety Culture report puts the spotlight on the biggest issues that British motorists face when taking to the roads.

“Armed with this information, we can now tailor our lobbying and campaigning efforts, and represent the views of drivers to those who make the laws and hold the purse strings.”

To read the survey report visit https://iamwebsite.blob.core.windows.net/media/docs/default-source/research-reports/0503_driving-safety-culture-2021_v03-single.pdf?sfvrsn=3206ae5c_2.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...