Fiat partners with EV subscription service Onto

Fiat UK is partnering with electric car subscription service Onto to provide a total of 600 New 500s to its fleet.

The New 500 marks the third generation of this iconic car with a clear focus on sustainable mobility and modern design. Designed, engineered, and manufactured at the home of Fiat in Turin, the New 500 is the first model in Fiat’s history to be fully electric and is currently the best selling EV within its segment.

The highly acclaimed car also provides a range of best-in-class features such as a choice of battery options – 24kWh or 42kWh – of which Onto will receive the larger battery version, delivering a substantial driving range of up to 199 miles, the largest range of any electric city car on the market.

The sustainable philosophy of the New 500 is reflected not only in the electric powertrain but also within the interior. The seats are made partly from SEAQUAL® MARINE PLASTIC, the weaving of which produces a material derived from recycled plastic, 10-per-cent of which originates from sea and 90-per-cent from land.

Says Rob Jolly, CEO and co-founder of Onto:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fiat who share our passion for improving electric vehicle adoption and choice for customers. This New 500 is a design icon that will also be the first convertible to join our expanding fleet and we’re sure it will be incredibly popular with our customers as we enter the summer. We look forward to welcoming even more people to the Onto community and giving them a hassle-free way to join the electric car revolution.”

Adds Greg Taylor, Fiat and Abarth UK Managing Director:

“We’re delighted this significant fleet partnership with Onto will take our New 500 to an audience contemplating the switch to electric. Finding new routes to market such as the subscription environment underpins Fiat’s overall fleet strategy to provide customers with affordable and sustainable mobility. Onto’s 6,000 plus subscribers will access the multi-award-winning New 500 and benefit from its market-leading driving range of up to 199 miles while simultaneously enjoying the iconic charm.”

Onto was founded in 2017 with the goal of accelerating EV adoption and offering a sustainable, flexible and hassle-free alternative to traditional car ownership. Customers can choose from a wide range of electric vehicles, now including the New 500, in both hatchback at £519 per month and convertible at £599 per month.

Through a monthly subscription, customers get the latest electric cars with insurance, 750 miles per month, servicing and maintenance, and free public charging at over 12,500 points included.

To secure a New 500 through the Onto subscription service, visit here.

