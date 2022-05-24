EE announces Glastonbury partnership, predicts data usage will double

Share



EE has announced that it will be the technology partner of Glastonbury Festival for the seventh year running, as the festival makes its return after nearly two years.

Bringing its network to Worthy Farm, EE is preparing for the event to be more connected than ever as 200,000 festival-goers descend on the iconic 900-acre site.

To keep attendees connected throughout the weekend, EE will be installing seven temporary masts, adding to the two permanent sites EE previously installed to cover Worthy Farm.

Music fans will once again have access to the EE Recharge Tent – situated in the Glade area – so they can stay charged up throughout the weekend. Open from Thursday to Sunday 10am to 10pm, the EE Recharge Tent will have chargers which are free to all, regardless of network. Wireless and USB-C charging stations will also charge compatible phones in under thirty minutes.

The official Glastonbury 2022 app, developed in partnership with EE, will be available to download in June, allowing music fans the opportunity to plan their line up and find their way around the site. More information on the official app will be announced in the coming weeks.

The continued rise of social networks, messaging apps and live video streaming means that the amount of data used around the festival has increased year on year. In 2019, 103.6 terabytes of data was used over the festival weekend by Glastonbury goers sharing pictures and videos of their festival memories, streaming content and keeping up to date with events away from the festival. EE predicts this figure will increase to more than 200 terabytes of data in 2022.

Says Emily Eavis at Glastonbury Festival:

“We’re really pleased to announce EE as our technology partner for the seventh year running, providing the best possible network for our rural site, as well as free charging facilities and the official app.”

Adds Pete Jeavons, Marketing and Communications Director at EE:

“Over the years we have worked with the team at Glastonbury to use our technology to improve the experience of festival-goers – whether that’s keeping your phone charged, getting in touch with friends at the festival or sharing memories with those that aren’t there.

“With the increasing data demands seen at live events across the country, we are working hard at Worthy Farm to make sure we have a network in place that can cope with these demands.”

