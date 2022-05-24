Citroen Ami UK to go on sale from £7695

Share





Available in three trim levels – ‘Ami’, ‘Ami Pop’ and ‘Ami Vibe’.

Optional Colour Packs allow customers to personalise their Ami 100% ëlectric.

My Ami Cargo – the practical e-mobility solution for last-mile deliveries in urban areas – is available in one specification, priced at £7,995.

Ami 100% ëlectric and My Ami Cargo have a range of up to 46 miles and can be re-charged in just three hours.

UK versions of Ami remain left-hand drive – allowing the driver to exit the vehicle kerbside when parking at the roadside.

A full ‘Category AM’ driving licence is the minimum requirement to drive Ami in the UK.

Ami 100% ëlectric and My Ami Cargo to be sold online through Citroën’s dedicated Ami digital platform – over 2,000 reservations already received.

Citroën UK has revealed that the new Ami 100% electric quadricycle will be available in three trim levels and three colour packs with prices starting at £7,695.

Standard specification includes a digital speedometer, LED front and rear lights, a panoramic glass sunroof and a USB charging port while customers can enhance their ‘Ami’ by adding one of three Colour Packs: Orange, Blue or Grey. These are priced at £400 (inc. VAT) and are specifically designed to be fitted at home.

Each pack comes with colour-coded wheel trims, colour-coded rear pillar decals, three colour-coded dashboard storage boxes, a colour-coded dashboard bag hook, exterior door capsules, two door storage nets with a colour-coded horizontal band and two black floor mats with colour-coded trim.

In addition, all Colour Packs add a separation net between the driver and passenger footwells, a smartphone cradle for the dashboard and the [email protected] connection box that allows customers to consult their Ami’s charge status, and more, from the MyCitroën mobile app.

Ami 100% ëlectric customers can also choose from two higher trim levels offering even greater levels of customisation: ‘Ami Pop’ and ‘Ami Vibe’.

‘Ami Pop’ offers a dynamic and cheerful visual identity, combining the Orange Colour Pack with black trim on the Ami’s ‘front face’, lower front and rear bumpers, and around the rear lights. To help it stand out, ‘Ami Pop’ also features a black rear spoiler and orange decals surrounding the door capsules featuring a number ‘2’ design.

Complementing the Grey Colour Pack, ‘Ami Vibe’ features a black finish to the top of the front bumper, front and rear bumper bases, and rear light surrounds and adds two decorative black roof rails, black wheel arches and ‘Contours’ decals on the doors and front wings.

Both ‘Ami Pop’ and ‘Ami Vibe’ are supplied with their customisations fitted at the factory, and are priced at £8,495 and £8,895 OTR respectively.

For businesses carrying out short distance or last-mile deliveries, the all-electric – My Ami Cargo – is offered in a single specification, priced at £7,995 OTR. In place of the passenger seat, My Ami Cargo features a modular storage area that can be configured for a range of business needs.

This consists of a modular upper surface (featuring a unique ‘mobile office’ layout), a divider between the driver and cargo areas, a modular cargo floor with two positions, and a lidded box in the rear creating 260-litres of storage space. Coupled with the interior storage already present on-board, My Ami Cargo offers a total load capacity of 400-litres.

Says Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s Managing Director:

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to announce UK pricing and specifications for the Ami 100% ëlectric and My Ami Cargo. These exciting new quadricycles showcase the way the Citroën brand brings innovation, electric mobility and clever design to the widest possible range of people, offering customers a radically different take on urban transport. What’s really exciting is that we are launching Ami in the UK due to huge demand from the public – it’s a perfect example of our ‘Power to the People’ thinking.”

All versions of Ami feature a 6kW electric motor, allowing the new model to reach a top speed of 27.9mph, and a 5.5kWh battery that gives it a range of over 46 miles (under WMTC testing). A charging cable is built into the passenger door frame, which attaches – using a simple adapter (supplied with both Ami 100% ëlectric and My Ami Cargo) – to a Type 2 connector, allowing a full charge to be completed in just three hours from a home Wallbox or a public charging point.

Ami 100% ëlectric and My Ami Cargo will be sold exclusively online, with customers placing their orders through a dedicated Citroën Ami digital platform. An in-house ‘Ami Expert’ team will be on hand throughout the purchase journey and will shortly be reaching out to the over 2,000 customers who have already reserved an Ami to convert their reservations into orders. During the online checkout process, customers will be offered either home delivery for a small fee (geographical restrictions apply), or collection from their nearest approved Ami retailer.

AMI 100% ËLECTRIC & MY AMI CARGO UK PRICING

Trim Level MRRP OTR* Ami £7,695.00 Ami Pop £8,495.00 Ami Vibe £8,895.00 My Ami Cargo £7,995.00

