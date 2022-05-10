Share

Online casinos are without a doubt one of the big hitters of the digital transformation. Casino sites have taken large market shares from their land-based competitors, and it is expected that there will be far more in the future.

After all, global acceptance towards online gambling is continuously increasing. As a result, a whole new way to make money online has even emerged: so-called casino streaming.

Long story short, casino streaming is not very different from classic video game streaming and if you regularly play at one of JohnSlots famous online casinos anyway, it can be a good option to earn some money on the side.

However, there are some things you should know to have a realistic chance of success. Therefore, let’s take a look at some of the most important factors in casino streaming as a source of income.

The Choice of the Right Online Casino for Streamers

There are now millions of top-rated online casinos on the market and as a player, keeping track of them can sometimes be a bit difficult. However, especially as a streamer it’s a game-changer.

That’s why streamers can’t simply rely on playing on any sort of gambling site – only the right ones can do the trick.

It is not only about the fact that it is a reputable provider. This should be a matter of course and, in this day and age, thanks to comparison sites, it is not difficult to find a reputable and licensed online casino.

However, as a streamer, there are other things that are important when choosing. In addition to welcome bonuses, which are especially interesting for hobby players, some gaming sites also offer so-called loyalty bonuses.

Since you as a casino streamer won’t get around playing regularly anyway, loyalty bonuses like free spins and cashback can make a big difference. Especially since they are usually not tied to any turnover conditions.

Twitch is the First Choice When It Comes to Streaming Platforms

If you’ve ever checked out casino streaming, the Twitch platform certainly hasn’t passed you by. The live streaming video portal is available in 28 languages and millions of streamers are active on it.

The best of them can generate hundreds of millions of views a year. This is rather unlikely to happen with casino streaming, but it is still possible to generate noteworthy revenues.

By the way, there are currently practically no alternatives to Twitch. At least when it comes to classic streaming services. Now that Microsoft Apps has also discontinued its streaming platform Mixer, Twitch is practically without competition.

If you want to get started in the casino streaming space, Twitch is usually the best choice. The only real alternative would be YouTube. However, the two platforms are by no means comparable, although there are similarities.

Income Opportunities with Twitch

Since casino streaming is primarily about earning cash, you should know the earning opportunities on Twitch. In this regard, you have a relatively large amount of leeway, although admittedly it can take some time before you start earning with any of the methods.

One good source of income is donations from viewers. Especially regular viewers are often willing to make small or, in rare cases, larger donations to their favorite streamers.

This source of income has its appeal, but it is not reliable. After all, it is not a continuous source of income.

Advertising is much more reliable but has become less attractive in recent years. The income per thousand views is now significantly lower for many advertising providers, and the majority of viewers use an adblocker anyway.

Another way to earn money is through partnerships and sponsorships. Without this option, casino streaming would hardly be one of the most popular business ideas for 2022.

On the one hand, direct cooperation with Twitch is possible from a certain number of viewers. You receive a certain amount from Twitch, which depends on the number of views you have. On the other hand, you can partner with companies. Above all, of course, companies from the gaming industry and online casinos.

For example, you can get good equipment (at gaming companies) or better bonuses than other players (at online casinos). However, as a rule, you do not need to try to get them directly.

After a certain number of views, many companies will ask for them on their own. In addition to all the above-mentioned possibilities, there are still subscriptions. These are a good supplement to donations and somewhat more reliable but require self-explanatory regular viewers.

