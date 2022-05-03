Babbel launches free language courses for Ukrainians via app

Share

Babbel to launch language courses for Ukrainians to learn German, Polish and English

Courses range from beginner to intermediate levels, focussing on fast learning

Free courses are available via Babbel’s app and web platform

Babbel, the online language learning platform, has announced the launch of FREE Ukrainian language courses.

The courses offer native Ukrainian speakers the opportunity to learn German, Polish or English via Babbel’s app. The content is suitable for all learners, from beginner to intermediate, and available without charge, making the community’s transition to Germany, Poland and other host countries easier.

As the world’s best-selling language learning platform, Babbel claims it is well set to accommodate millions of Ukrainian learners. The language courses are available in Babbel’s app, available for download within the Apple app store, Google Play store and via babbel.com. The courses are also available via ua.babbel.com.

Says Arne Schepker, CEO at Babbel:

“Language is often more than a skill. It can be a lifesaver, enabling access to critical information and essential services, reducing communication challenges, and empowering mutual understanding across people and communities. It helps build bridges rather than walls, something that the world needs now more than ever.

“For Babbel, offering language courses for free to refugees in Ukrainian is wholly aligned with our purpose. With millions of Ukrainians displaced and fleeing to the EU, there was an urgency to develop these courses in less than a month from start to finish.”

For Ukrainian speakers learning English and German, the language levels available are A1 to B1, Newcomer to Intermediate, and cover introductions, basic expressions, asking questions, and describing events. For Ukrainian speakers learning Polish, the language levels offered are A1 to A2, Newcomer to Beginner, which includes introductions, common expressions and talking about one’s daily life.

In addition to language courses, Babbel has developed a multitude of resources, including articles on arriving in Germany and Poland, a glossary for learning Ukrainian for citizens in host countries, and in-app push notifications to thousands of Russian learners living in Berlin, asking them to volunteer at welcome centres where Russian speakers were needed.

Finally, Babbel is providing office space for Ukrainian humanitarian organizations in the Berlin office, where a volunteering centre offers support for the care and accommodation of refugees, including child integration activities, information campaigns, call centres and organization of aid deliveries.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Like this: Like Loading...