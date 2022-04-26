Voi partners with Drover AI to deploy computer vision to tackle pavement riding

Share

Deployment of computer vision on e-scooters in Europe will see thousands of Voi vehicles installed with Drover’s PathPilot AI technology in Oslo

Drover AI uses machine-learning and computer vision to accurately and reliably identify whether the e-scooter is on the pavement, road or cycle lane

PathPilot will supercharge Voi’s geo-fencing capabilities as well as help the operator and local authority govern and control how and where scooters are ridden and parked

Micromobility provider Voi has announced Europe’s first deployment of computer vision on e-scooters in a partnership with Drover AI’s PathPilot project in Oslo.

Having trialled the first global use of computer vision on e-scooters last year in Northampton, Voi’s full-scale launch today will see thousands of e-scooters in the Norwegian capital installed with Drover’s PathPilot AI technology. Drover AI’s technology uses machine learning and computer vision to accurately and reliably identify whether the e-scooter is on the pavement, road or cycle lane, in order to help prevent pavement riding, claims Voi.

Voi claims PathPilot will also supercharge its geo-fencing capabilities in the city producing precise results at a level that existing GPS-based solutions simply cannot offer, particularly in a dense built-up environment like Oslo. The technology, which is similar to the sensors used in autonomous vehicles, can also be linked directly to a scooter’s motor to automatically slow the speed of the vehicle when it enters forbidden rider zones, such as pavements.

Furthermore, PathPilot has the capability to train its parking algorithm to spot if a scooter is parked correctly. Using the camera as a sensor, the technology can help Voi and Oslo City Council govern and control how and where scooters are parked

Through a successful rollout in the US, Drover AI has proven that, out of the box, PathPilot is highly adaptable and easily scaled to new environments without the need for excessive training or expensive labour-intensive pre-mapping. Additionally, the fully European health and safety approved product, does not require availability of any GPS data to function.

Voi says demand for shared micromobility is sky high in Oslo, with 70% of the city’s population downloading Voi’s app during Summer 2021. By collaborating with Drover, Voi claims it will be able to build a record of where and how the scooters are being ridden in Oslo, helping to inform algorithms that can prevent pavement riding and enable better scooter parking.

PathPilot will also automatically deliver actionable insights on fleet use and rider behaviours which Voi can then share with Oslo City Council to help improve the service. This could see the location of e-scooters optimised to minimise the risk of pavement riding while PathPilot can also recognise fallen scooters and flag them for corrective action.

News of the new partnership comes following the recent launch of the Voiager 5, billed as Voi’s safest and most reliable scooter yet. Following the rollout of the Voiager 4, Voi has built upon the design achievements of last year’s model and made them even more sustainable for the V5. Among the new additions to improve the V5’s safety and useability, is a new dashboard design, an integrated phone holder and a more ergonomic handlebar design aimed at those with smaller hands.

Says Fredrik Hjelm, co-founder and CEO of Voi Technology:

“Voi’s vision for 2030 is for micromobility to become a staple of urban living across the globe. But we know that vision can only become a reality if the micromobility industry prioritises the safety of users, pedestrians and other road users equally. That’s why we’re working with Drover to tackle the issue of pavement riding once and for all. By incorporating AI into our micromobility offering we believe we can nudge riders towards better parking and riding practices.”

Adds Alex Nesic, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer at Drover AI:

“We’re delighted to be working with Voi on the first full-scale deployment of computer vision technology in Europe. It’s clear that micromobility has a key role to play in a sustainable future for urban transport and we know AI can help solve some of the industry’s toughest problems. We look forward to seeing what today’s news in Oslo will mean for the future of micromobility.”

