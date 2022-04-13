Vodafone’s VOXI expands mobile social tariff to those on benefits

Share

VOXI For Now tariff, on Vodafone’s VOXI brand, will give unlimited 5G data, calls and texts for £10 a month to anyone receiving benefits.

Moneyhub to provide an automated FCA-regulated eligibility checking service

Plan can be paused or cancelled at any time and there is no credit check or contract to sign.

Vodafone has enhanced its ‘VOXI For Now’ plan, claiming it is helping those experiencing financial hardship to stay connected. The plan will give unlimited 5G mobile data, minutes and texts for £10 a month, for up to six months, to anyone claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance, Disability Allowance, Personal Independent Payment, Employment and Support Allowance, or employment-based Universal Credit.

‘VOXI For Now’ first launched in November 2020 to help those who had become unemployed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The enhanced version makes it easier to access for more customers who are struggling with their finances.

The tariff is available on Vodafone’s VOXI brand and is open to anyone (not just the under 25s). Moneyhub will provide VOXI with an automated eligibility checking service. When signing up for the plan, customers will be asked to give Moneyhub consent to check their banking data, using FCA-regulated Open Banking to instantly provide eligibility evidence.

Says Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK:

“By enhancing VOXI for Now and extending it to anyone experiencing financial hardship, we hope to keep as many people as possible connected, both to family and friends, as well as to vital online services. If you can’t afford your current plan, or you know someone who is struggling, we can help.”

Adds Samantha Seaton, CEO of Moneyhub comments:

“Open Banking technology has the power to genuinely improve financial wellness, and we are delighted to be partnering with Vodafone to use this technology in order to support their customers.”

Concludes Catherine Hiley, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com:

“The cost-of-living crisis has made it harder than ever for those financially struggling to stay connected to their mobile service. Without this, they risk losing contact with vital support networks and, for jobseekers, being deprived of an important tool that can help them find work.

“Social tariffs are an important way for vulnerable consumers to get a decent service at a lower cost but there is still a lack of awareness that they exist.

“Hopefully today’s announcement by Vodafone, for an unlimited data SIM-only deal on its Voxi network, will help spread the word and also encourage more providers to follow suit in offering these tariffs.

“If you’re claiming one or more government benefits, you could also be entitled to switch to a social broadband tariff, which could reduce your telecom bills by hundreds of pounds a year on average.

“Remember, if you are currently out of contract on a pay-monthly mobile plan, switching to a SIM-only deal is likely to be a significant cost-saver, with some deals available from just £3.95 a month.”

